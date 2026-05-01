Lorna Hajdini case update: Alleged victim made career move days ago; JPMorgan exec finally responds

The man who filed the sexual harassment lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase's Lorna Hajdini made a sudden move weeks before The Daily Mail first reported about the case. The alleged victim, identified as anonymous ‘John Doe’ in the lawsuit, left investment firm Bregal Sagemount on April 2, senior company sources told The New York Post. While the publication identified him, we are choosing not to name him here.

Lorna Hajdini is a JPMorgan Executive Director embroiled in a row after sexual harassment allegations were made against her by a junior staffer. (X/@durbunhaber)

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The Post reported that the 35-year-old financier allegedly departed the firm more than three weeks before accusing Hajdini of drugging him and allegedly keeping him as a ‘sex slave’. His biography was visible on Bregal Sagemount’s website until Friday morning.

Read More: Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

“He was employed by Bregal Sagemount from October 20, 2025 to April 2, 2026. He is no longer an employee,” his former employers said in a statement to The Post. “We are not able to share further information (about the circumstances of his departure).”

Lorna Hajdini responds

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{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit, originally filed Monday in New York state court before later being withdrawn for ‘corrections’, accused Hajdini of sexual abuse, coercion and workplace intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit, originally filed Monday in New York state court before later being withdrawn for ‘corrections’, accused Hajdini of sexual abuse, coercion and workplace intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the allegations, the alleged victim claimed Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, threatened his compensation and stalked him at his Manhattan apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the allegations, the alleged victim claimed Hajdini drugged him with Rohypnol and Viagra, threatened his compensation and stalked him at his Manhattan apartment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the claims have been heavily challenged by both JPMorgan and Hajdini’s legal team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the claims have been heavily challenged by both JPMorgan and Hajdini’s legal team. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The New York Post cited sources to report that the two employees reported to entirely different managing directors inside JPMorgan Chase, meaning Hajdini allegedly had no authority over his compensation or bonus structure. An internal company review reportedly examined phone records, emails and witness accounts before concluding there was 'no evidence; supporting the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Post cited sources to report that the two employees reported to entirely different managing directors inside JPMorgan Chase, meaning Hajdini allegedly had no authority over his compensation or bonus structure. An internal company review reportedly examined phone records, emails and witness accounts before concluding there was 'no evidence; supporting the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson said, per the publication. The spokesperson also claimed the complainant declined to cooperate fully during the internal investigation process.

Hajdini forcefully denies accusations

Hajdini’s legal representatives strongly rejected every allegation contained in the lawsuit.

“Lorna categorically denies the allegations,” her lawyers said. “She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place.”

“He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,” one ally told The Post.

Alleged victim reportedly sought multimillion-dollar payout

Sources familiar with the matter told The Post that the alleged victim had attempted to negotiate a settlement from JPMorgan worth 'millions' before the lawsuit became public. By May 2025, he had already filed an internal complaint accusing the bank of race- and gender-based harassment and retaliation.

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The lawsuit later sought damages tied to emotional distress, reputational harm and alleged lost earnings.

Meanwhile, he has reportedly begun removing parts of his digital footprint following the publicity surrounding the case, including deactivating both his LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

Who is the alleged victim?

A former college basketball player and Rutgers graduate, the 35-year-old built a career across several major financial firms before joining JPMorgan’s leveraged finance division in spring 2024.

His resume includes roles at Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Houlihan Lokey and The Carlyle Group. After leaving JPMorgan, he joined Bregal Sagemount, where he reportedly worked on software, fintech and healthcare IT investment deals before his sudden exit last month.

Hajdini, meanwhile, remains employed at JPMorgan and, according to her LinkedIn profile.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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