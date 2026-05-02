Lorna Hajdini: Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, seeks brutal punishment for ‘false accuser’ in JP Morgan case

Lorna Hajdini has been firmly in the spotlight after a bombshell lawsuit accused the JPMorgan executive of sexually harassing her married male junior staffer. Now, she appears to have gained support from Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, who's known for his controversial stances on ‘manosphere’.

Tristan Tate, Andrew Tate's brother, sought brutal punishment if the accusation turned out to be false in the Lorna Hajdini sexual harassment lawsuit. (X/@san_x_m, X/@TateTheTalisman)

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The Daily Mail had initially reported on the lawsuit against Hajdini and as the matter blew up, New York Post publicly identified the accuser. However, we have chosen not to name the alleged victim in the matter. Meanwhile, the Post also reported that the lawsuit had been retracted for corrections, but many took it to mean that the allegations against Hajdini were false.

Notably, the JPMorgan executive's lawyer has denied any wrongdoing on her client's part. JPMogran, which was also dragged into the suit, has clarified to the Mail via a spokesperson that the accuser's claims did not have any ‘merit’ as an internal investigation had shown. The spokesperson also noted that while Hajdini had agreed to cooperate with the probe, the alleged victim had refused. Reports also emerged that the alleged victim did not even report directly to Hajdini, raising doubts about claims of her leveraging her position to curry sexual favors for the accuser's promotion. However, the lawyer of the accuser – John Doe – doubled down on the client's assertions.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the uproar over the matter, Tristan posted a chilling warning for whoever levels false accusations. He shared a post which spoke about how the accuser allegedly used a legal chatbot where he detailed a similar ordeal as to what the lawsuit contains. Tristan Tate seeks brutal punishment in Lorna Hajdini case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the uproar over the matter, Tristan posted a chilling warning for whoever levels false accusations. He shared a post which spoke about how the accuser allegedly used a legal chatbot where he detailed a similar ordeal as to what the lawsuit contains. Tristan Tate seeks brutal punishment in Lorna Hajdini case {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tate wrote on X “False accusers deserve a death sentence. I’ve said this before.” He added “It is not gender specific,” given in this case the accuser is a man. Tate is not the only one baying for blood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tate wrote on X “False accusers deserve a death sentence. I’ve said this before.” He added “It is not gender specific,” given in this case the accuser is a man. Tate is not the only one baying for blood. {{/usCountry}}

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Many have raised calls for JPMogran CEO Jamie Dimon to take action against the accuser if the allegations turn out to be false. Podcaster Joe Rogan also firmly sided with Hajdini on the matter, calling the lawsuit ‘false’ on his latest episode.

While Tate's sentiment appeared to match with many online, some felt that him calling for the death of the accuser went a tad bit too far. “Death sentence seems to extreme. I think 30+ years in prison is well deserved because these monsters attempt to destroy people’s lives male or female doesn’t matter,” one remarked.

Another added “A little too excessive. How about a decade in jail?”.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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