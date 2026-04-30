Lorna Hajdini net worth: All we know about JPMorgan executive's wealth accused of sexually harassing junior employee

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase, referred to in reports as Lorna Hajdini, is currently facing a lawsuit in New York City that alleges sexual abuse, coercion, and racial harassment against a junior employee.

A JPMorgan Chase executive, Lorna Hajdini, faces a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse and racial harassment against a junior employee(Screengrab)

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The complaint, submitted under the pseudonym “John Doe,” accuses Hajdini of leveraging her authority to coerce a male subordinate into engaging in repeated non-consensual encounters. The plaintiff claims that the behavior intensified over time, accompanied by threats related to his career.

As per the lawsuit, the executive purportedly told the employee, “If you don’t fk me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I fking own you,” suggesting that the alleged misconduct was directly linked to his professional prospects.

The filing also contains allegations that the employee requested the behavior to cease, at one point stating, “I’m very uncomfortable… please, I’m begging you,” but claims that his objections were disregarded.

Additionally, the complaint elaborates on alleged racial harassment, including remarks attributed in the lawsuit such as, "You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy," which the plaintiff asserts contributed to a hostile and degrading work environment.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee Lawsuit makes bombshell drug allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee Lawsuit makes bombshell drug allegations {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, the lawsuit contends that the employee was, on several occasions, administered drugs without his consent and was subjected to additional mistreatment. He also asserts that the executive showed up at his home uninvited and coerced him into submission, once more associating it with his professional advancement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, the lawsuit contends that the employee was, on several occasions, administered drugs without his consent and was subjected to additional mistreatment. He also asserts that the executive showed up at his home uninvited and coerced him into submission, once more associating it with his professional advancement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The case has been lodged in the Supreme Court of New York County, with the plaintiff choosing to remain anonymous due to concerns for his safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has been lodged in the Supreme Court of New York County, with the plaintiff choosing to remain anonymous due to concerns for his safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In reply, JPMorgan Chase has refuted the allegations, asserting that an internal investigation revealed no evidence to substantiate the claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In reply, JPMorgan Chase has refuted the allegations, asserting that an internal investigation revealed no evidence to substantiate the claims. {{/usCountry}}

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The lawsuit has generated significant reactions online, with numerous individuals highlighting the case as a clear illustration of the power disparity and abuse present in the workplace.

What is Lorna Hajdini net worth?

As the controversy develops, focus has shifted to Hajdini's financial status and career path. Although there is no officially verified figure for her net worth, estimates derived from industry standards indicate that she could be valued at several million dollars.

Hajdini has reportedly dedicated over ten years to JPMorgan, advancing to the position of Executive Director in leveraged finance. Compensation at this level in New York can surpass $200,000 per year, frequently enhanced by bonuses and stock options.

Her professional history includes previous positions in investment management and private equity, fields recognized for their high earning potential. Additionally, she is believed to have an academic background from New York University’s Stern School of Business, along with executive training at Harvard Business School.

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These aspects, while unrelated to the legal proceedings, have contributed to public intrigue, placing both her professional and personal life under increased examination.

The allegations, which encompass several incidents starting in 2024, depict what the complainant describes as a pattern of escalating misconduct. According to the legal filing, the behavior transitioned from inappropriate comments to explicit propositions and alleged threats directly linked to career advancement.

JPMorgan has dismissed the allegations, asserting that after an internal investigation, it does not find merit in the claims. However, the legal proceedings are just commencing, and the case is expected to attract ongoing attention.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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