Harvard gastroenterologist warns toilet paper isn't cleaning your bum, shares what to use instead 'to change your life'

In an era of high-tech health hacks, a gastroenterologist is going back to basics — or rather, back to the bathroom. In the March 30, 2026 episode of the Mel Robbins Podcast, Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist and physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School, shared a dirty little secret that people might not be prepared to handle. Also read | Mumbai urologist explains how the ‘toilet paper you use daily’ could increase your risk of urinary tract infections Dr Pasricha warns against aggressive wiping and advocates a gentle dab to prevent irritation. She also highlights the need for bidets over toilet paper for better hygiene. (Freepik)

According to Dr Pasricha, the standard ‘American’ reliance on dry toilet paper is fundamentally flawed: "I don't think toilet paper is the answer. What we really need is bidets (electric or non-electric toilet seats with water spray). And I know a lot of people in this country (the US) are not ready for that conversation. A bidet is going to change your life."

The science of the spray The core of Dr Pasricha’s argument lies in the efficiency of water versus the friction of paper. While luxury models exist, Dr Pasricha shared that hygiene shouldn’t be a gate-kept privilege.

She explained that the mechanics of a bidet are straightforward: "The simplest form of a bidet is simply a nozzle that sprays your exterior clean. That's all it can be… these simple nozzle attachments are like pretty cheap. You can install them yourself... on the other end, there are beautiful luxury bidets, where you have a heated seat." According to her, the bottom line is: "Bidets clean your bum in a way that toilet paper can't."

To back her claims, Dr Pasricha cited recent data regarding hand hygiene: “Somebody did this study back in 2023. There was a study that showed that your hands, when you wipe after having a bowel movement, have more microbes on them than people who use a (bidet).”