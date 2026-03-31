Harvard gastroenterologist warns toilet paper isn't cleaning your bum, shares what to use instead 'to change your life'
Dr Pasricha is sparking a conversation about bathroom habits, saying toilet paper isn't enough – here is what can 'clean your bum in a way toilet paper can't'.
In an era of high-tech health hacks, a gastroenterologist is going back to basics — or rather, back to the bathroom. In the March 30, 2026 episode of the Mel Robbins Podcast, Dr Trisha Pasricha, a gastroenterologist and physician-scientist at Harvard Medical School, shared a dirty little secret that people might not be prepared to handle. Also read | Mumbai urologist explains how the ‘toilet paper you use daily’ could increase your risk of urinary tract infections
According to Dr Pasricha, the standard ‘American’ reliance on dry toilet paper is fundamentally flawed: "I don't think toilet paper is the answer. What we really need is bidets (electric or non-electric toilet seats with water spray). And I know a lot of people in this country (the US) are not ready for that conversation. A bidet is going to change your life."
The science of the spray
The core of Dr Pasricha’s argument lies in the efficiency of water versus the friction of paper. While luxury models exist, Dr Pasricha shared that hygiene shouldn’t be a gate-kept privilege.
She explained that the mechanics of a bidet are straightforward: "The simplest form of a bidet is simply a nozzle that sprays your exterior clean. That's all it can be… these simple nozzle attachments are like pretty cheap. You can install them yourself... on the other end, there are beautiful luxury bidets, where you have a heated seat." According to her, the bottom line is: "Bidets clean your bum in a way that toilet paper can't."
To back her claims, Dr Pasricha cited recent data regarding hand hygiene: “Somebody did this study back in 2023. There was a study that showed that your hands, when you wipe after having a bowel movement, have more microbes on them than people who use a (bidet).”
Protecting 'the most delicate tissue'
Beyond simple cleanliness, Dr Pasricha raised concerns about the physical toll that 'aggressive' wiping takes on the body. She expressed confusion over why society treats such a sensitive area so harshly: "For some reason with the most delicate tissue in our body, we think wiping's okay. I really think that, like sometimes when we're just scraping our bums, a lot of people have sensitivity in that area."
For those who aren't ready to install plumbing upgrades, Dr Pasricha suggested a significant shift in technique. Instead of the standard 'scrape', she advocated for a 'gentle dab' when using toilet paper. She exlained, "A gentle dab keeps you from creating these microscopic tears, smearing it in... people who have fissures, who have hemorrhoids, women who are postpartum — I tell all my postpartum patients is just a gentle dab is all you need."
Medical red flags and proper technique for women
While the conversation centred on hygiene, the Harvard specialist also issued a stern medical warning regarding rectal bleeding. While a bidet or a 'gentle dab' can help those with existing irritations, some symptoms require immediate clinical intervention. "If you're having bleeding and there's no haemorrhoids, there's no fissure, we really have to do a colonoscopy at that point," Dr Pasricha warned.
Dr Pasricha also highlighted the anatomical importance of directional hygiene in preventing secondary infections, such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). She said, "I think women are sometimes taught that it should be front to back. And that's the idea — is that we don't want to mix the bacteria from our rear end up front to decrease the risk of UTI... the best way to wipe up front is a gentle dab. And I think that if you have the ability to do that in the back, that's the best way, too."
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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