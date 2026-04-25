Who is Colton Hood? 5 things to know about New York Giants CB drafted out from Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood was among the defensive prospects who were not selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, on Day 2, the cornerback was picked by the New York Giants with the No. 34 pick overall. Colton Hood remains in focus after Day 1 of the NFL Draft following a productive college season. (Instagram)

Recently, in an interview with the Sports Illustrated: "I think I'm the best cornerback in this class. My competitiveness is second to none. It's that simple." Earlier, in an interview with USA Today, he said: "I'm a complete corner."

1. Early life and education Colton Hood was born on February 23, 2005, in McDonough, Georgia. He attended Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, where he started as a multi-position athlete before transitioning into a defensive back role.

Hood began his college career at Auburn before joining the Tennessee Volunteers, where he continued his development as a cornerback.

Family background Hood comes from a football-oriented family. His father, Bengie Hood, played as a wide receiver at Auburn and played a role in shaping his early football career. His mother, Crystal Hood, has also been a strong support system throughout his journey. There is no public information about his relationship.

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Colton has revealed that her mother's birthday is on the day of the draft, which makes the event extra special for him. “The draft is on her birthday,” Colton told USA TODAY. “I think that would be like a really good birthday present for her.”