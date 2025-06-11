Los Angeles curfew map and time: Check if you're affected by curfew amid protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency and imposed a curfew for parts of downtown Los Angeles effective tonight, June 10, 2025, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM PDT, to address vandalism and looting amid ongoing anti-ICE protests. A curfew was announced in Los Angeles on Tuesday(AFP)

The curfew follows five days of demonstrations sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which have escalated with National Guard and Marine deployments.

Curfew Timings and Duration

Time: 8:00 PM PDT, June 10, 2025, to 6:00 AM PDT, June 11, 2025.

Duration: The curfew is set for one night but may extend for several days, as Mayor Bass indicated during a press conference, citing “significant damages” across the city.

Read More: Tear gas, rubber bullets fired as protests flare up in Los Angeles after Trump’s National Guard deployment | 10 points

Curfew Map and Affected Areas

Geographic Scope: The curfew covers a 1-square-mile area in downtown Los Angeles, specifically:

North Boundary: Temple Street

South Boundary: 3rd Street

East Boundary: Los Angeles Street

West Boundary: Main Street

This zone includes key protest sites like the Metropolitan Detention Center, Los Angeles Federal Building, and City Hall.

Curfew Rules and Exemptions

Rules:

All individuals in the curfew zone must stay indoors unless exempted. Public gatherings, including protests, are banned during curfew hours.

Businesses within the zone must close by 8:00 PM, except for essential services like hospitals.

Vandalism, looting, or failure to comply may result in arrest for misdemeanors like curfew violation or unlawful assembly.

Read More: What is Insurrection Act? 1807 law Donald Trump could invoke in Los Angeles amid anti-ICE riots

Exemptions:

Residents within the curfew area, people experiencing homelessness, and those traveling to/from work are exempt.

Credentialed media, essential workers, and individuals seeking medical care or fleeing danger are also exempt.

Enforcement: The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), California Highway Patrol (CHP), and National Guard will enforce the curfew, using tactics like zip-tie arrests for non-compliance.