Los Angeles curfew tonight: List of areas affected, timings, what's open, what's closed amid anti-ICE protests

A curfew will be called for certain parts of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night, Mayor Karen Bass announced. This comes after days of anti-ICE protests in the city, which prompted the National Guard and Marines deployment. Earlier in the day, LA Mayor Karen Bass said that authorities were weighing instituting a curfew. Demonstrators hold signs and flags during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles(REUTERS)

The curfew aims to curb unrest sparked by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, which have led to clashes and arrests.

“The curfew will be in place from 8 PM tonight until 6 AM tomorrow. Everyone must abide by this curfew," Bass said in a statement. She further laid out boundaries of the area impacted: One square mile from the 5 freeway to the 110 freeway and from the 10 to the point where the 110 and the 5 merge.

Timings: The curfew is effective from 8:00 PM PDT on June 10, 2025, until 6:00 AM PDT on June 11, 2025.

Affected Areas: The curfew applies to specific parts of downtown Los Angeles.

Curfew Rules

Residents and visitors in the designated area must remain indoors unless exempted.

Public gatherings, including protests, are prohibited during curfew hours.

Businesses in the curfew zone must close by 8:00 PM, except for essential services like hospitals and pharmacies.

This comes hours after hundreds of US Marines arrived in the Los Angeles area under orders from President Donald Trump. The Trump administration has also activated 4,000 National Guard troops to quell protests in the city despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom that the deployments were unnecessary, illegal and politically motivated.

Demonstrators have waved the flags of Mexico and other countries in solidarity for the migrants rounded in a series of intensifying raids.

Homeland Security said Monday its Immigration and Customs Enforcement division had arrested 2,000 immigration offenders per day recently, far above the 311 daily average in fiscal year 2024 under former President Joe Biden

Los Angeles mayor Bass emphasized at a press conference that unrest has been limited to a few downtown and she drew a distinction between the majority of demonstrators protesting peacefully and a smaller number of agitators she blamed for violence and looting.

She told CNN she would consider a curfew limited to certain areas of downtown.

