Newsom vs Trump: Here's what's happening in Los Angeles

California officials sued President Donald Trump on Monday to roll back the administration's National Guard deployment, saying the president trampled over the state's sovereignty.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called the presence of troops on the streets of Los Angeles both “illegal and immoral."

U.S. officials said about 1,000 National Guard members were in the city under federal orders by midday Monday to respond to immigration protests. The full 2,000 members initially authorized by Trump were expected to be on the ground by the end of the day. Later Monday, Trump authorized the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said on the social platform X that he had been informed of the decision. He called the move reckless and “disrespectful to our troops.”

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” said Newsom, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also expected to deploy about 700 Marines to Los Angeles from southern California, three U.S. officials said Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details of military operations.

“Rescind the order. Return control to California,” Newsom demanded in a social media post Sunday.

Trump, a Republican, said in a post on his social media site that the city would have been “completely obliterated” if he had not sent Guard members.

This appears to be the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor.

Here are some things to know about the lawsuit, the protests and the guard's deployment:

State sues the president over troops

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said the state would seek a restraining order “to set aside the president’s unlawful action federalizing the California National Guard.” He said there was neither a migrant “invasion” nor an active rebellion to warrant the takeover.

Bonta said the lawsuit became necessary once Trump escalated the number of troops, leading to growing unrest.

Trump and his border czar, Tom Holman, traded taunts with Newsom about the possibility of arresting the governor if he interfered with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

“I would do it if I were Tom. I think it’s great,” Trump said.

Newsom responded in a post on X: “The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor. This is a day I hoped I would never see in America.”

What's the mood in Los Angeles?

A large crowd gathered Monday in a park across from Los Angeles City Hall to protest the arrest of a prominent labor leader. Their signs lambasted President Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement over David Huerta's arrest Friday, while union leaders from across California led the crowd in chants of “Free Huerta now!” Huerta was later released on $50,000 bond.

Demonstrations were also taking place in other cities, including inside Trump Tower in Manhattan, and more than a dozen were planned in all.

In Los Angeles, the smell of fire hung in the air and ash piles littered Los Angeles Street with the charred remnants of cars set afire during protests. Police cars blocked streets, and workers swept up debris. Crews painted over graffiti that covered downtown buildings.

An Australian television journalist was hit in the leg by a nonlethal round Sunday while reporting live, while a British photographer remained hospitalized Monday after undergoing surgery for a similar strike to the thigh Saturday in Paramount.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a news release on Monday that it used tear gas and more than 600 rubber bullets and other “less than lethal” munitions on protesters over the weekend.

Police arrested 29 people Saturday night “for failure to disperse” and made 21 more arrests on Sunday on charges ranging from attempted murder with a Molotov cocktail and assault on a police officer to looting. Five officers had minor injuries, police said.

Perla Rios, an indigenous community leader in Los Angeles, stood outside of Ambiance Apparel on Monday, where ICE raids on Friday set off days of tense protests. Rios urged legal representation and due process for immigrants who were detained by federal agents.

The weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the area climbed above 100, federal authorities said. Many more were arrested while protesting.

“What our families are experiencing is simply a nightmare,” Rios said.

Behind her, relatives of the detained of workers held up signs saying, “Immigrants make America Great" and “We want justice,” next to photos of their loved ones.

What are officials in California and Washington saying?

Newsom, in a post on X, warned that Trump could activate the National Guard in other states unless he is challenged.

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalize the National Guard,” Newsom wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, speaking on CNN, said she was concerned that more federal immigration raids will spark “pandemonium.” She said protesters are prepared to respond quickly if they see ICE in action.

“It’s just a recipe for pandemonium that is completely unnecessary,” said Bass, a Democrat.

ICE officials, in a statement, said they are working to enforce immigration laws and remove immigrants with criminal convictions. They also said they stand ready to arrest protesters who break the law.

Holman called Newsom “late to the game” in responding to the demonstrations. Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington, called Newsom “grossly incompetent.”