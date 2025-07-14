Louisville shooting: Police address active shooter alert at Kentucky Expo Center

UPDATE: “Again, no victims at the Expo center or Kentucky Kingdom. No shots fired. People are leaving the property creating traffic issues,” LMPD said. An active shooter alert was issued for Kentucky Expo Center on Sunday(Kentucky Expo Center )

An active shooter alert was issued for the Kentucky Expo Center and fairgrounds in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday. Videos on social media showed locals panicking as police investigated the scene. Officials are yet to issue a statement on the incident. It is unclear if anyone was shot or injured.

This comes just hours after a separate incident at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Kentucky. The suspect injured a state trooper before fleeing to a church about 16 miles away.

Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement, "We are aware of a report of an "Active Aggressor" on the property of the Fairgrounds in Louisville. At this time there are NO victims found yet. Please avoid the area due to a heavy police presence."

“Alertpage reports 'possibly some injuries' as Louisville police investigate ‘report of active aggressor' at Fairgrounds property of Kentucky Expo Center; unclear if there were anyone shot,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Lexington shooting

Multiple people, including a Kentucky police trooper, were injured in a series of shootings around Lexington, the state's governor and Kentucky State Police confirmed on Sunday. Police added that the suspect was dead and the police trooper is receiving treatment. Lexington police said the trooper was in stable condition.

One of the shootings took place at Richmond Road Baptist Church and emergency responders were at the scene treating multiple victims, state police said.

The Kentucky State Police trooper was shot on Sunday morning on a road that rings Blue Grass Airport in Fayette County, Lexington police said. The suspect then fled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, about 17 miles (27 km) away, where multiple people were shot and wounded, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Lexington police confirmed in a social media post that the two shootings were related.

"Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said.

(With Reuters inputs)