Luigi Mangione documentary special set to be aired by ABC News, CEO killer's unearthed audio recordings to be revealed

ABC News is set to air a Luigi Mangione documentary special that will feature unearthed audio recordings of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer, Variety reported. The one-hour special titled ‘Manhunt: Luigi Mangione and the CEO Murder — A Special Edition of 20/20’ will air on ABC on Thursday, December 19, at 10 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Luigi Mangione documentary special set to be aired by ABC News (REUTERS/Matthew Hatcher TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)(REUTERS)

What is the special about?

The special will reportedly feature an exclusive voice recording of Mangione discussing his travels through Asia, according to ABC News Studios. As per the logline, “The one-hour film takes a deep dive into a story that riveted the nation, providing a minute-by-minute investigation of the cold-blooded execution of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the shocking social media backlash that turned the alleged murderer into a folk hero for some. In an exclusive audio recording of his voice, Luigi Mangione will be heard clearly on national television as he speaks about his travels through Asia. The special also reveals new details about the hunt for the suspect, examines what may have driven alleged killer Luigi Mangione to murder, and profiles new reporting on the writings found in Mangione’s backpack, what police are calling a handwritten confession criticizing the healthcare system, and the three ominous words written on the shell casings.”

The show will include interviews with someone identified as “a friend of the suspect,” as well as ABC News contributor and former FBI profiler Brad Garrett; ABC News senior investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky; ABC News legal contributor and defense attorney Brian Buckmire; ABC News chief investigative reporter Josh Margolin; and WABC reporter Josh Einiger. Involved in the work are exec producer Muriel Pearson, senior exec producer David Sloan and ‘20/20’ exec producer Janice Johnston.

Take a look at the trailer:

Following Thomspson’s murder and Mangione’s arrest, several unscripted projects have been announced. There has been news of Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods pursuing a documentary about the incident – while one is from “Amanda Knox” doc filmmaker Stephen Robert Morse, another is a special from Investigation Discovery, ‘Who Is Luigi Mangione?’