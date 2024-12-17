Luigi Mangione, is that you? Doppelganger skater guy goes viral just in time for double documentary announcements

A skateboarder has gone viral online because of his uncanny resemblance to UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s suspected killer, Luigi Mangione. Just days ago, Guy Azulay took to his social media to share a glimpse of his skateboarding tricks. His comments were subsequently flooded with remarks like “Welcome back Luigi” and more as IG users continued pointing out his and Mangione’s visibly striking similarities. Skateboarder and musician Guy Azulay goes viral as America obsesses over CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione.(Instagram / AP)

Skater guy / Luigi Mangione look-alike goes viral

According to an interaction with TMZ Sports, the viral skater guy is taking it all in good faith without letting his newfound internet fame get to his head. Calling the development a “bit weird” and “kinda funny,” he said, “Like, I don't know, of all things to blow up, it's just because I look like someone else. But, not too mad at it, I guess.”

He added, “I don’t see harm coming from it.” Azulay also asserted that he wasn’t interested in capitalising on his sudden and unexpected internet popularity. The tabloid observed that even without his Mangione connection, Azulay has deals with companies like New Balance, WKND, Carhatt and Pepper Griptape.

In addition to his skating ambitions, Azulay is a member of the band, tankerlow. His jokes about stepping in as a stunt double for a Luigi Mangione documentary gained momentum just around the time two high-profile projects were announced to be in the works.

Luigi Mangione documentaries on the way

Cashing in on America’s obsession over Luigi, two-time Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse is developing a documentary about the Ivy League graduate-turned-murder suspect with an “anti-corporatist” agenda. “This case is complex and raises important questions about vigilantism, the devastating cost of a privatized healthcare system and the inevitability of violence when peaceful change is seen as impossible,” said Morse, per Variety. “My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved.”

He continued, “Every story is multidimensional, and I believe in treating all participants with kindness and fairness. This approach has always been central to my projects.” The same day as Morse’s project announcement, the outlet revealed that Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Prods are joining forces to produce a documentary with the Dec 4 fatal shooting in Manhattan as its subject line.