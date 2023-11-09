close_game
News / World News / Us News / Lung cancer: Major breakthrough in the form of effective medication found

Lung cancer: Major breakthrough in the form of effective medication found

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 09, 2023 09:43 PM IST

The medication Osimertinib, sold under the brand name Tagrisso, is effective in reducing the five-year risk of recurrent cancer by up to 73%.

Medical science has made a major breakthrough in the fight against lung cancer, according to a report by Fox News Digital. Citing research published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the report highlights that the medication Osimertinib, sold under the brand name Tagrisso, is effective in reducing the five-year risk of recurrent cancer by up to 73% and the risk of death by up to 51%.

Representational picture(Shutterstock)
Representational picture(Shutterstock)

In an interaction with Fox News Digital, Dr. Faiz Y. Bhora, chief of thoracic surgery and central region chair of surgery at Hackensack Meridian Health in New Jersey talked about the effectiveness of the medication and said, "In the world of oncology, that is earth-shattering."

"In the past, medical oncologists were happy with 5% or 10% — and now we're talking about in excess of 50% improvement in survival," added Dr. Bhora.

Interestingly, Dr. Bhora highlighted that he has recommended the medication to several lung cancer patients and it has yielded positive results for them.

"We're truly in the era of personalized medicine. We now have a lot of targeted therapies that work well for patients who have mutations in their tumors," said Dr. Bhora.

According to the report, the medication Tagrisso is effective for patients who have a genetic mutation called EGFRm and who have already had surgery.

"The pill helps prevent recurrence once the tumor is removed with surgery for those with the genetic marker," said Dr. Bhora.

Talking about lung cancer, the doctor highlighted that it's not just smokers who are at risk of contracting the disease.

"We used to think of lung cancer as just a smoker's illness. Now, we know that over 30% of individuals who develop lung cancer have never smoked, and a lot of them are women," highlighted the doctor.

