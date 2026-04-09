The daughter of Lynette Hooker, a 55-year-old American woman who has been missing at sea in the Bahamas after she reportedly fell overboard during an evening dinghy ride, has accused her stepfather Brian Hooker of abusing her mother. Brian has been arrested in connection to Lynette’s disappearance, USA Today reported.

Lynette Hooker disappearance: Did husband ‘choke her out,’ threaten to ‘throw her overboard’? Abuse allegations surface(the_sailing_hookers/Instagram)

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The Royal Bahamas Police Force said a man was arrested on Wednesday, April 8, but did not reveal the identity of the suspect. However, USA Today and Reuters reported that the suspect is her husband, Brian.

Abuse allegations against Brian Hooker

Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told Fox News that her stepfather, Brian, abused her mom in the past.

“I do believe something might have happened to her,” Karli told the outlet. “There's history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. The fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

Karli has called for a full investigation, including with the help of the US government, according to People.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Brian denied the abuse allegations in a statement shared with the Daily Beast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Brian denied the abuse allegations in a statement shared with the Daily Beast. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth," he said. "At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth," he said. "At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Butler told Oxygen.com that she cannot comment on the case at present. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Butler told Oxygen.com that she cannot comment on the case at present. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Investigations are going on and I have not been able to take instruction from my client yet," said Butler. "I wouldn't want to [say] anything out of turn without having all the facts." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Investigations are going on and I have not been able to take instruction from my client yet," said Butler. "I wouldn't want to [say] anything out of turn without having all the facts." {{/usCountry}}

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Karli also questioned the circumstances surrounding the case.

“It just doesn’t add up,” she told Fox News. “My mom is very fit and strong. She’s a good swimmer—why was she swimming away from the boat? Why did she have the key? The story just does not make sense to me.”

Brian spoke out in a Facebook post after Lynette went missing.

“I am heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas. Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart. We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus,” he wrote.

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“Our family is deeply grateful for the Bahamian people’s assistance, especially that of the Hopetown Volunteer Fire & Rescue team, Royal Bahamas police force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and the US Coast Guard, who have worked tirelessly in an ongoing effort to bring Lynette back to us. Thank you to everyone for keeping Lynette in your thoughts and for your support of our family during this difficult time,” Brian added.

Brian Hooker left a voicemail for his stepdaughter

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Lynett and Brian, 58, both US nationals from Michigan, were on their way back to their yacht, “Soulmate,” when the woman “bounced” out of the boat, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Cook said that the two of them hit strong currents after they had left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay Saturday night in a small 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Brian reportedly left Karli a voicemail in which he explained how he tried to help her mother.

"Hello, honey, it's Dad. I just got a call from Hope Town Search and Rescue,” Brian said in the message published by CBS News, “and they found the flotation device that I threw to mom when she fell overboard.”

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Read More | Who is Brian Hooker? Husband arrested after Michigan's Lynette Hooker goes missing at sea in Bahamas

Police noted that Brian told them “strong currents subsequently carried her away,” and “he lost sight of her.” He said he last saw his wife swimming toward the shore.

Hooker claimed that when Lynette went overboard, she had the engine safety lanyard, which went over with her. The boat soon lost power in the absence of the key. Brian then paddled the boat to the shore, according to police.

Brian drifted four miles toward Marsh Harbour, Abaco. “Mr. Hooker then tried to row but the winds were 18-22 kts and (he) could not make headway,” said Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

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Upon reaching land, he beached the dinghy and made his way through the bush to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yards. He then called police, according to Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

Karli told CBS News, "Brian's always driving. So he basically is in charge of the key. So the fact that my mom had it doesn't make any sense."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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