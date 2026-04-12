Missing Michigan woman Lynette Hooker and her husband’s Instagram account is in focus as she remains missing at sea in the Bahamas after she reportedly fell overboard during an evening dinghy ride. Her husband, Brian Hooker, has been arrested in connection to her disappearance, USA Today reported.

Lynette Hooker disappearance: Missing woman, her husband's Instagram in focus after abuse allegations surface (Brian Hooker/Facebook)

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The couple shared their experiences regularly on social media, including Instagram, as “the sailing hookers”. They shared updates on boat repairs, sailing trips, island explorations and life at sea.

In the comment section of their last post, shared on April 3, Instagram users are demanding answers and raising questions about Brian’s conduct. The photo of the sea is captioned, “Not going anywhere for a while?!”

“Why didn't you throw her a life vest!? Why not paddle to her and get back on boat!? One user commented. “Why these men continue to think they can get away with murdering their wives (allegedly) this day and age when there are a ton of internet sleuths is beyond me. Albeit, one of the more plausible ways to get away with it would be “an accident on the water,” and this works perfect for these two who were always on the water! Praying for a positive outcome and the truth to be told! Prayers to Lynette and family!” another user said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Why did you row all the way back to shore instead of back to the sailboat to radio for help? I grew up on tugboats and sailboats, a marine radio doesn’t need power to operate. The RBDF or USCG could have arrived sooner to assist with S&R than time it took to row the distance to “get help”,” wrote a user, while another said, “So many unanswered questions. Pray's sent for her family and hopefully she will be found”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why did you row all the way back to shore instead of back to the sailboat to radio for help? I grew up on tugboats and sailboats, a marine radio doesn’t need power to operate. The RBDF or USCG could have arrived sooner to assist with S&R than time it took to row the distance to “get help”,” wrote a user, while another said, “So many unanswered questions. Pray's sent for her family and hopefully she will be found”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Not very original, Brian,” said a user. Another wrote, “Awfully suspicious conditions surrounding Lynette’s disappearance”.

Abuse allegations against Brian Hooker

Lynette’s daughter, Karli Aylesworth, told Fox News that her stepfather, Brian, abused her mom in the past.

“I do believe something might have happened to her,” Karli told the outlet. “There's history of him choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. The fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there’s more to the story.”

However, Brian denied the abuse allegations in a statement shared with the Daily Beast.

“I categorically deny the allegations made by Karli Aylesworth," he said. "At this time, I have retained local counsel, Terrel Butler, and I am acting on her strict advice not to provide further comment to the press, as there is currently an ongoing investigation.”

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Read More | Who is Brian Hooker? Husband arrested after Michigan's Lynette Hooker goes missing at sea in Bahamas

Karli also questioned the circumstances surrounding the case.

“It just doesn’t add up,” she told Fox News. “My mom is very fit and strong. She’s a good swimmer—why was she swimming away from the boat? Why did she have the key? The story just does not make sense to me.”

Lynett and Brian, both US nationals from Michigan, were on their way back to their yacht, “Soulmate,” when the woman “bounced” out of the boat, according to Richard Cook, fire team lead with Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Richard said that the two of them hit strong currents after they had left Hope Town and were headed to Elbow Cay Saturday night in a small 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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