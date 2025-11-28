Madeira Beach fire: Massive blaze at Gulf Blvd, in Florida; visuals show thick smoke

A massive fire broke out at Madeira Beach in Florida on Thursday, November 27. The blaze was at the marina at 13665 Gulf Blvd as per local media reports. Smoke seen from the Madeira Beach fire.(Facebook/Stephanie Page)

Several boats were believed to have been engulfed in the flames. The boulevard was reportedly closed due to hoses on the road.

Madeira Beach fire: Visuals show heavy smoke

Visuals shared on social media showed heavy black smoke, visible from a distance.

Another local page posted on Facebook, “Huge fire … looks likes John’s pass area.” The video showed black smoke visible from the beach.

There has been no official word from the Madeira Beach Fire Department and a cause for the blaze is not known yet.

(This is a developing story)