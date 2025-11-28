Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Madeira Beach fire: Massive blaze at Gulf Blvd, in Florida; visuals show thick smoke

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 01:22 am IST

Multiple boats were reportedly engulfed in the fire at the marina at 13665 Gulf Blvd. in Madeira Beach, Florida. 

A massive fire broke out at Madeira Beach in Florida on Thursday, November 27. The blaze was at the marina at 13665 Gulf Blvd as per local media reports.

Smoke seen from the Madeira Beach fire.(Facebook/Stephanie Page)
Smoke seen from the Madeira Beach fire.(Facebook/Stephanie Page)

Several boats were believed to have been engulfed in the flames. The boulevard was reportedly closed due to hoses on the road.

Madeira Beach fire: Visuals show heavy smoke

Visuals shared on social media showed heavy black smoke, visible from a distance.

Another local page posted on Facebook, “Huge fire … looks likes John’s pass area.” The video showed black smoke visible from the beach.

There has been no official word from the Madeira Beach Fire Department and a cause for the blaze is not known yet.

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Madeira Beach fire: Massive blaze at Gulf Blvd, in Florida; visuals show thick smoke
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On