MAGA hooliganism in Alabama: Trump supporters allegedly vandalise car with Harris/Walz stickers

During the ongoing election season in the US, tensions ran high in some areas as political polarisation spilt into acts of vandalism. In the state of Alabama, a vehicle with a Harris/Waltz sticker allegedly became a target of political violence by Trump supporters. Netizens fear violence will erupt if the former president loses in the polls. In Alabama, a car displaying a Harris/Waltz sticker was vandalized, allegedly by Trump supporters.(@TheLaraSuChronicles/Reddit)

Act of vandalism breaks in Alabama

A Reedit post displayed the result of a horrific act of vandalism in Alabama. The post showed an image of a car with a Harris/ Waltz sticker completely shattered and destroyed allegedly by Trump supporters.

The vehicle seemed to be defaced in an act of political retribution. The car’s rear windshield was shattered and the sticker with the Democratic nominee and her running mate’s name at the bottom right corner was crossed out with black spray paint. The spray paint was also used to write “Trump” on the front and back of the car.

Earlier, voters of the major swing states admitted they fear violence if Trump loses again in the elections. They fear that most of the former president’s supporters will respond with violence if he loses the race his year, as reported by The Washington Post. However, Trump is currently in the lead in Alabama. View the images of the defaced car here.

The Reddit users voice their thoughts

The disturbing image brought out the anger and fear in the netizens as they outspoke their thoughts. A Reddit user wrote, “This will surely get people to vote for Trump. Flawless logic.” A second user wrote, “‘My supporters are not violent’ lol smh.” A third user wrote, “Annnnnd this is why I won’t advertise my political choices anywhere. Trump supporters care nothing about morals, integrity, honesty, or ethics.”

Another user wrote, “Here in Alabama, I grew up being told how brave it is to be a Christian and how to prepare for persecution on what you believe. That’s a load of shit, my wife was right in suggesting we don’t put a Harris/Walz sign up in our yard, because that’s how you be a target.”

A user wrote, “My first thought was Insurance fraud But then I saw Alabama.”