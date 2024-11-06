North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein defeated Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and will become the next governor of the state. Through July, the polls showed the race as quite tight. However, Stein later began increasing his lead. 'Black Nazi' Mark Robinson loses North Carolina governor's race, defeated by Josh Stein (REUTERS/Jonathan Drake, REUTERS/Jonathan Drake)

Mark Robinson’s controversies

Stein, a Democrat, is projected to win, with the race being called early in the evening by NBC and CNN, while the votes were still being counted. Robinson, who received a Trump endorsement in March, has been in the midst of various controversies. He has been accused of making inflammatory comments about several groups, including Jews, Muslims, gay and transgender people, as well as Black people who support Democrats.

ALSO READ|Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

In September, reports stated that Robinson had made various comments on a pornography website’s message board several years ago. He made remarks on issues such as race, gender and abortion, CNN reported.

Robinson referred to himself as “black NAZI,” and allegedly wished slavery would be reinstated. He even called Martin Luther King Jr. a “commie bastard.”

While Robinson dismissed the allegations, his poll numbers started to take a dive. Republicans in the state and elsewhere across the nation decided to distance themselves from him.

Eventually, many election experts went on to rate the race as likely Democratic. In contrast to Robinson’s controversies, Stein ran a rather steady and clean campaign without any major mistakes. He focused on issues like affordability, improving public education and protecting abortion rights. Stein will become the first Jewish governor of North Carolina, succeeding Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

ALSO READ|HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

This cycle, North Carolina is a major battleground state. It has among the closest margins of any state former president Donald Trump won in 2020.

Robinson, who would have been the first Black governor of North Carolina, was endorsed by Trump ahead of the primary. However, the presidential candidate eventually largely distanced himself from the lieutenant governor. Robinson even went on to lose campaign staff. Ad buys for him were also not renewed.