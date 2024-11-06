Menu Explore
Who is Andy Kim? First Korean American US Senator defeats New Jersey’s first lady, Tammy Murphy

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Korean origin Andy Kim has made history by winning a U.S. Senate seat from New Jersey for the first time ever

Representative Andy Kim has made history by winning a U.S. Senate seat from New Jersey, marking a significant milestone as the first Korean American to join the Senate.

FILE - Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
FILE - Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

His victory comes after a tumultuous race, born out of a corruption scandal that led to the resignation of former Senator Robert Menendez.

Who is Andy Kim?

At 42, Kim, a Democrat, will also become the Senate's third-youngest member. His campaign was marked by a decisive defeat of New Jersey’s first lady, Tammy Murphy, in the Democratic primary, and his triumph over Republican opponent Curtis Bashaw in the general election.

The race was notable for its civility, highlighted by Kim's quick support for Bashaw during a health scare at a debate.

Kim's journey to the Senate began under extraordinary circumstances. Former senator Menendez resigned after being convicted of peddling his political influence for bribes of gold bars, $480,000 in cash and a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Despite a powerful challenge from Murphy, whose campaign leaned heavily on her husband Governor Philip Murphy’s political clout, Kim prevailed by emphasizing the need to dismantle the entrenched "line" system on New Jersey ballots, which favoured candidates backed by political bosses.

A federal lawsuit filed by Kim led to a historic court ruling, requiring ballot redesigns and shaking up the state’s political landscape.

Kim is a son of Korean immigrants and has a distinguished background in foreign policy. In the past he has advised General David Petraeus in Afghanistan and served on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council.

New Jersey’s Korean American community feels his win symbolizes a broader acceptance and integration into American political life. Kim will be sworn in later this month, stepping into a Senate seat that reflects both his personal journey and a broader narrative of political reform and diversity.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with US Election 2024 Live, US Election Results Live.
