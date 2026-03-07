Maineville shooting update: What happened at Kroger, Ohio today? Active shooter alert emerges

Hamilton Township police responded to shooting reports at the Kroger store in Maineville, Ohio, on Friday. Local media publication WLWT5 reported that two people were injured at the outlet on State Route 48. Officials said the victims were being treated for injuries. While it is not known if the shooting took place inside the store, police said that Kroger is closed for the day. Police responded to a shooting at a Kroger store in Ohio (Unsplash)

Police said there is no threat to the public and there is no active shooter at the moment.

“Our officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Kroger on SR 48. At this time there is no threat to the public. It is a fluid situation. Kroger is closed for the remainder of the evening. Roads in the area are also closed,” the department said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In December last year, a Detroit man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Salvation Army bell ringer outside a Kroger store in Westland, Michigan. Rene Miguel Zambrana, 37, was arraigned on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of 47-year-old Alvin Leon Echols. Prosecutors alleged that Zambrana shot Echols outside the grocery store before fleeing the scene.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Kroger located on Ford Road near Central City Parkway. Echols had been ringing a bell and collecting donations for the Salvation Army outside the store when he was shot.

Officials with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Echols was struck near the donation kettle but managed to make his way inside the store. He later collapsed near the self-checkout area after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities said Zambrana and Echols knew each other, suggesting the shooting may not have been random.

“As often is the case actual facts emerge that are not a part of the original narrative. It is extremely unfortunate that the focus has been that a Salvation Army volunteer was randomly murdered during the holiday season. The evidence will show that this was likely a complicated interpersonal relationship dispute. These allegations are nonetheless extremely tragic and criminal,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.