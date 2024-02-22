Major cellular outage hits US: AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon down

In a widespread disruption, AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and other network users in the United States reported a significant cellular outage on Thursday, as per outage tracking website Downdetector.com. FILE PHOTO: Manhattan skyline is seen during sunset in New York City, New York, U.S. March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli//File Photo(REUTERS)

The outage, affecting major wireless carriers, was first noticed and reported by users, leading to a surge in outage reports. AT&T, in particular, experienced a peak of 31,931 outage reports around 4:30 a.m. ET, according to data from Downdetector. The website compiles outage information by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The impact of the outage extended to other prominent carriers, with over 800 service outages reported for both Verizon and T-Mobile on the Downdetector platform.

“Valued Customer, This is an AT&T FCC PSAP Notification informing you of a Wireless and FirstNet outage. Customers cannot make or receive voice and data calls to and from mobile, including 911 calls. The preliminary cause is outside AT&T Network. You can reach the 911 resolution center at 888-243-1911, option 5 with any questions. Thank you,” the AT&T notification stated.

As users grapple with the disruption, the cause and extent of the outage are yet to be determined. Cellular service providers are expected to address the issue promptly as customers seek answers and solutions to the widespread service interruptions.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.