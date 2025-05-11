Menu Explore
NY Knicks fans blame pre-game host's ‘Harry Potter’ outfit for blowout vs Celtics: ‘Met Gala on?’

AP | ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 11, 2025 02:24 AM IST

NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews' outfit went viral on social media on Saturday.

NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews' outfit went viral on social media on Saturday. Several fans compared her to ‘Harry Potter’, saying she might have a ‘wand hidden somewhere’. In the pre-game show, she and other analysts discussed the New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics Conference Finals game. 

Malika Andrews' costume went viral ahead of Knicks vs Celtics(X)
Malika Andrews' costume went viral ahead of Knicks vs Celtics(X)

Reacting to Andrews' outfit, one social media user wrote: “Knicks are losing bc of Malika Andrews outfit on NBA countdown I said it.”

“Malika Andrews dressed in her Hogwarts Halloween outfit,” another fan added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

“Why Malika Andrews dressed like she’s a student at Hogwarts,” a third one tweeted.

The sports host's outfit was mocked as the Knicks faced a first-half blowout against the Celtics at Madison Square Garden. The home team leads Boston 2-0.

For Game 3, the Celtics stuck with Al Horford as their starting center, even though Kristaps Porzingis is available to play. Porzingis has been fighting an illness and was limited in the Boston's two losses to the New York Knicks in Boston. He didn't play after the second half of Game 1, then went just 14 minutes off the bench in Game 2.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game that Porzingis, who began his career with the Knicks, would give it a go Saturday and see how he felt.

Porzingis missed eight games in the second half of the season with an illness that began as an upper respiratory infection that worsened. It's unclear if his struggles in this series are related.

Horford also has struggled in the series, shooting 4 for 17 overall and making just 1 of his 10 3-pointers.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
