Malta fire: Phillips County Sheriff's Office issues ‘fire emergency’ for residents

On Wednesday evening, July 2, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office issued a "fire emergency" for residents of Malta. The agency said in a Facebook post, "There is a large uncontrolled fire south of Malta heading toward Malta being pushed by high winds. Residents in the Hillcrest area are advised to evacuate to the north immediately. All other citizens are asked to stay out of that area and off the roads to allow law enforcement and fire crews to safely help evacuate people and fight the fire."

Phillips County Sheriff's Office provides update

Malta City Hall was opened for people who were evacuating their homes.

Meanwhile, the Phillips County Sheriff's Office provided another update after 11 pm, saying, "The fire has been extinguished and crews are mopping up. The evacuation order is lifted and all residents may return to their residences. Hillcrest residents will experience lower than normal water pressure for a short time as well as no power until the integrity of all power poles can be verified. There was no loss of any residence and only a couple outbuildings were lost in the fire."

A post shared by a Facebook user has captured the fire. It was shared with the caption, “Earlier!!! Fire south of Malta 7.2.25... No time to edit...”