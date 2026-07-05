Mamdani's wife ditches America 250 events for Islamic wellness retreat in Spain, ignites backlash

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, spent the week leading up to America’s 250th anniversary celebration at an Islamic spiritual retreat in Spain, according to an exclusive report by the New York Post. The Syrian-American artist and illustrator was reportedly seen at Newark Liberty International Airport on Monday before boarding a flight to Palma, Mallorca. The trip drew attention because it came just days before Fourth of July events across the United States. While Duwaji was attending the retreat overseas, Mamdani remained in New York, taking part in official city events linked to the America 250 celebrations.

Rama Duwaji attends Mallorca retreat as America 250 celebrations begin

Zohran Mamdani’s wife faces ‘hatred for America’ row over Islamic retreat. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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According to the New York Post, Duwaji traveled to Mallorca to participate in a sold-out retreat called “Plants Of The Quran,” organized by The Women’s Sanctuary. The program began on Wednesday and runs through Monday. The retreat focuses on plants and flora mentioned in Islamic texts through art sessions, botanical workshops and spiritual reflection.

The report said Duwaji serves as the group’s “artist in residence” and is one of the retreat hosts. She is also scheduled to take part in another sold-out Women’s Sanctuary event in Corsica, France, from July 9 to July 14. That retreat, titled “Mary In The Quran,” explores the significance of Mary in Islamic tradition.

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{{^usCountry}} Photos of Duwaji at the airport were later shared on X by conservative commentator and comedian Arynne Wexler. Alongside the images, Wexler wrote: “Funny how when @ZohranKMamdani was telling New Yorkers to lower their AC his wife Rama Duwaji was boarding a flight to party in Mallorca.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Photos of Duwaji at the airport were later shared on X by conservative commentator and comedian Arynne Wexler. Alongside the images, Wexler wrote: “Funny how when @ZohranKMamdani was telling New Yorkers to lower their AC his wife Rama Duwaji was boarding a flight to party in Mallorca.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added: “Reminder that I can’t tag her because she deleted her account after her insanely offensive tweets were discovered. Champagne socialists.”

According to the New York Post, Wexler’s publicist said the photos were taken by a friend who was on the same flight as Duwaji.

Critics question Rama Duwaji’s America 250 absence

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Duwaji’s trip became a political talking point. Several Republican city officials criticized her decision to be overseas during the anniversary celebrations.

Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola told the New York Post: “Nothing says ‘America 250’ quite like skipping the celebration for a Mediterranean vacation, but I am not surprised because she has made her hatred for America very evident.”

Staten Island Councilman Frank Morano also weighed in, saying: “It’s disappointing that the First Lady chose to be overseas instead of taking part in one of the biggest civic events our city and country will mark this year.”

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Meanwhile, Mamdani continued attending official events in New York. He joined NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at a public safety briefing during the week and later appeared at America 250 events, including the Sail4th 250 International Parade of Sail and a Fourth of July lighting ceremony.

The Mayor’s Office declined to respond to criticism of Duwaji’s trip but told the New York Post that she was not accompanied by officers assigned to the couple’s NYPD security detail.