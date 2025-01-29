A 46-year-old straphanger was repeatedly slashed in a random and unprovoked attack on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday morning, January 28. The suspect, Angel Alvarado, 54, approached the victim who was riding a southbound No. 2 at West 96th Street and Broadway around 4:30 am. Alvarado allegedly pulled out a knife and began attacking the man. Man repeatedly slashed on Manhattan subway train in unprovoked attack as rising crimes shake riders (Pixabay - representational image)

Alvarado, of Harlem, was busted at the scene by NYPD officers, and charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said, according to New York Post. A knife was found at the scene,

Alvarado was arrested for criminal mischief in August of 2019. In June 2016, he was also busted for petit larceny. Authorities nabbed him in connection to four robberies in 1992. His first arrest was for grand larceny in 1989, police confirmed.

Rising subway attacks

This attack is the latest in a series of deadly incidents that have rocked subways in recent days. In another recent incident on Monday, January 27, a man with prior arrests was arrested again for allegedly throwing a female straphanger into an incoming Manhattan train. 26-year-old Markeese Brazelis already had sex abuse and trespassing cases against him. Michael Kemper, the MTA’s chief security officer, raged after the incident, “It’s beyond comprehension how this menace can be arrested two different times … only to be turned loose to cause more mayhem. When will the courthouses get the message? This can’t continue.”

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul recently said she would ramp up security following the recent violent attacks. Earlier in January, she said she would work with Mayor Eric Adams to create a police presence on every overnight subway train for six months.

“I want to see uniformed police on the platforms, but more importantly, we will put an officer on every single train, overnight — 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. — over the next six months and the state will support these efforts financially,” Hochul said. The initiative will be funded from the state’s coffers, Hochul said during her annual State of the State speech in Albany.