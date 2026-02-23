Maplewood Mall: Shooting reports at White Bear Ave, St Paul, spark fears, huge police presence reported; first details

A shooting was reported at Maplewood Mall at White Bear Avenue, in St Paul, Minnesota on Sunday. People claimed that authorities were closing down the mall due to the shooting. A shooting was reported at Maplewood Mall in Minnesota. (Maplewood Mall) “Shooting at Maplewood Mall,” a person wrote on Facebook. Another added “Maplewood Mall closing because of a shooting.” On X, a person said “There was just a shooting at Maplewood mall in Maplewood Minnesota - avoid the area and mall.” Another replied they'd seen huge police presence there. Also Read | Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes death row: Shooting at Guadalajara airport? Scary videos after El Mencho operation “Just drove past and had four police cruisers blast by. You there? Any deets?,” they asked. More details on shooting A local crime tracking page on X noted - “Police are on scene of a shooting outside the JCPenney entrance where one person was found with a gunshot wound. Medics have been cleared in and are treating the victim.” They shared a map of the incident.

“Authorities say two people who ran through the mall were later located inside and detained, though police have not confirmed whether they are the suspects involved. Officers continue clearing the building and assisting with evacuations and police say the mall will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the page added. A person replied in comments that they'd seen authorities converge on the scene. “Just seen police and ambulances rushing to the mall it was at least 50 police cars,” the individual claimed. Another local crime-watch page reported “Report of a SHOOTING at Maplewood Mall. Male ~20 was shot. At least two people were detained. Conflicting suspect descriptions: Young Asian males with mullets and or BMs. The mall is being shut down for the day.”