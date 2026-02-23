Maplewood Mall: Shooting reports at White Bear Ave, St Paul, spark fears, huge police presence reported; first details
A shooting was reported at Maplewood Mall at White Bear Avenue, in St Paul, Minnesota on Sunday, with many claiming the mall was shutting down as a result.
“Shooting at Maplewood Mall,” a person wrote on Facebook. Another added “Maplewood Mall closing because of a shooting.”
On X, a person said “There was just a shooting at Maplewood mall in Maplewood Minnesota - avoid the area and mall.” Another replied they'd seen huge police presence there.
“Just drove past and had four police cruisers blast by. You there? Any deets?,” they asked.
More details on shooting
A local crime tracking page on X noted - “Police are on scene of a shooting outside the JCPenney entrance where one person was found with a gunshot wound. Medics have been cleared in and are treating the victim.” They shared a map of the incident.
“Authorities say two people who ran through the mall were later located inside and detained, though police have not confirmed whether they are the suspects involved. Officers continue clearing the building and assisting with evacuations and police say the mall will be closed for the remainder of the day,” the page added. A person replied in comments that they'd seen authorities converge on the scene. “Just seen police and ambulances rushing to the mall it was at least 50 police cars,” the individual claimed.
Another local crime-watch page reported “Report of a SHOOTING at Maplewood Mall. Male ~20 was shot. At least two people were detained. Conflicting suspect descriptions: Young Asian males with mullets and or BMs. The mall is being shut down for the day.”
HT.com could not independently verify the information about the suspects.
St Paul Police Department has not officially addressed the incident. Details on the suspect(s) and possible victims is not known at this time.
Reactions to Maplewood Mall shooting reports
Several other people also took to Facebook to voice their concerns about what was happening at Maplewood Mall. “Damn its an active shooter at maplewood mall,” one person claimed on the Meta-owned social media platform.
Another added “Shooting at maplewood mall. Mall is closing!!”.
Meanwhile, many were worried when they heard reports of the shooting. “Hoping you are safe,” one person remarked. Another added “Hope no casualties was caused.” Yet another person said “Hope everyone’s safe!”.
Many claimed they were just there at the mall and asked what had happened that led to the shooting. Details remain scarce as authorities are reportedly looking into the matter.
