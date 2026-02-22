Man enters Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort premises, shot dead: ‘Was carrying shotgun, fuel can’, identity details emerge

In a massive security scare, an armed man reportedly entered the premises of US President's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in Florida, the US Secret Service said on Sunday. A view of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

Though it is known that Trump usually spends his weekends at the resort, he and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House in Washington when the alleged incident took place on Saturday night.

The identity of the armed trespasser was not officially released yet, though reports said he was a 21-year-old white male and a US citizen named Austin Tucker Martin. Local outlets and news agency AP reported that he was from North Carolina, and was reported missing a few days ago by his family.

Also read: JeM commander among 3 terrorists killed in J&K's Kishtwar in encounter with security forces, charred bodies recovered

Secret Service said the person was “observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.” The incident took place at 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

What is known about the suspect so far Conservative commentator Laura Loomer cited sources to report that the man who broke into the Mar-a-Lago resort has been identified as Austin Tucker Martin. She added that he was a white male and a US citizen.

News outlets Local 10, The Star Democrat and The Associated Press also cited soures to identify Austin Tucker Martin.

According to local media reports, Martin was 21 years old.

Investigators said the suspect is likely to have left North Carolina after which he moved south and picked up a shotgun while on the way, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, adding that the box for the gun was recovered in his vehicle.

Also read: ‘Imperils the Republic’s image': Delhi court on shirtless protest by Youth Congress at AI summit

Officials said he drove through the north gate of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort while another vehicle was leaving. He was confronted by the agents of the Secret Service and was shot dead.

He was shot by Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County sheriff deputy, according to the Secret Service.