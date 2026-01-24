March for Life 2026: When will Vance-Johnson-led march start? Route, traffic and weather updates out

Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson are among thousands who are participating in Friday's pro-life March for Life in Washington, DC. The VP also delivered a keynote address to the rally, like last year. This year's theme is ‘Life is a Gift’. People attend the 53rd annual March for Life rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC (AFP)

“In my remarks last year, I told you all one of the things I most wanted in the US was more families and more babies. So let the record show that you have a vice president that practices what he preaches,” Vance said, days after announcing that he is having a fourth child with his wife, Usha.

“And when I was here last year, I had one other piece of advice for this group, and that was very simple: To be joyful in your advocacy. And looking out at this crowd today, it seems that you took that suggestion very well to heart. I see joyful people, I see grandmas, I see parents, I see beautiful little kids with incredible green hats,” he added.

In a video message, Presidnet Donald Trump said: “In 2026, as we celebrate 250 years since our Founding Fathers recognized the right to life in our Declaration of Independence, I want to thank every single one of you who is out on this winter day, a beautiful day, but it’s winter nevertheless, to stand up for the unborn."

When will the March for Life start? The rally and concert are scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time. The march starts immediately after.