March for Life 2026: When will Vance-Johnson-led march start? Route, traffic and weather updates out
Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson are among thousands who are participating in Friday's pro-life March for Life in Washington, DC
Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson are among thousands who are participating in Friday's pro-life March for Life in Washington, DC. The VP also delivered a keynote address to the rally, like last year. This year's theme is ‘Life is a Gift’.
“In my remarks last year, I told you all one of the things I most wanted in the US was more families and more babies. So let the record show that you have a vice president that practices what he preaches,” Vance said, days after announcing that he is having a fourth child with his wife, Usha.
“And when I was here last year, I had one other piece of advice for this group, and that was very simple: To be joyful in your advocacy. And looking out at this crowd today, it seems that you took that suggestion very well to heart. I see joyful people, I see grandmas, I see parents, I see beautiful little kids with incredible green hats,” he added.
In a video message, Presidnet Donald Trump said: “In 2026, as we celebrate 250 years since our Founding Fathers recognized the right to life in our Declaration of Independence, I want to thank every single one of you who is out on this winter day, a beautiful day, but it’s winter nevertheless, to stand up for the unborn."
When will the March for Life start?
The rally and concert are scheduled from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM local time. The march starts immediately after.
March for Life route
The march starts at Madison Drive and goes up to the Supreme Court.
Drivers in Washington, DC should prepare for widespread traffic disruptions.
Traffic advisory
Emergency No Parking Zones
Parking restrictions will be enforced from 6 AM to 4 PM on the following streets:
Constitution Avenue NW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Pennsylvania Avenue NW (7th Street to 3rd Street)
14th Street NW/SW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue)
12th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive)
10th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
9th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
7th Street NW/SW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue)
6th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
4th Street NW/SW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue)
3rd Street NW/SW (Indiana Avenue to Independence Avenue)
Madison Drive NW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Jefferson Drive SW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Streets Closed to Traffic
From 10 AM to 4 PM, the following roads will be closed to vehicles:
Constitution Avenue NE/NW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Pennsylvania Avenue NW (7th Street to 3rd Street)
12th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive)
12th Street Tunnel
10th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
9th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
9th Street Tunnel
7th Street NW/SW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue)
6th Street NW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue)
4th Street NW/SW (Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue)
3rd Street SW (Indiana Avenue to C Street)
Madison Drive NW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Jefferson Drive SW (14th Street to 3rd Street)
Independence Avenue SW (4th Street to 2nd Street SE)
Possible Additional Closures
For public safety reasons, 14th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW may be closed to vehicles from approximately 10 AM to 2 PM.
March for Life weather update
The march will take place amid bitterly cold conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for much of the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, as a blast of Arctic air settles over the area.
