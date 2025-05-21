Menu Explore
Marco Rubio slams Sen Tim Kaine for ‘racist’ remarks on white South Africans issue: ‘You are talking about skin colour’

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Tuhin Das Mahapatra
May 21, 2025 12:19 AM IST

Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the Trump administration's decision to grant refugee status to 59 white South African Afrikaners.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio found himself defending the Trump administration’s controversial decision to grant refugee status to 59 white South African Afrikaners. The move sparked criticism from Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, who questioned whether race played a role in the decision.

Marco Rubio stands by the Trump administration's controversial decision to offer refugee status to 59 white Afrikaners from South Africa, despite Senator Tim Kaine's inquiries about racial implications.(Reuters)
Marco Rubio stands by the Trump administration's controversial decision to offer refugee status to 59 white Afrikaners from South Africa, despite Senator Tim Kaine's inquiries about racial implications.(Reuters)

Rubio stood by the administration's choice, saying, “The United States has a right to pick and choose who they allow in.”

Kaine pushed back, asking pointedly, “Even based on the color of somebody's skin?” Rubio responded sharply, “You're the one who's talking about the color of their skin, not me.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
