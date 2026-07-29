Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband and children: All on Perry Greene who publicly apologized for harassing Muslim women

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene discreetly tied the knot with her fiancé, conservative journalist Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas this week.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene wed conservative journalist Brian Glenn in Las Vegas. They had previously been married to others and reconnected during their respective divorces in 2022. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Greene, 52, wore a white wedding dress, while Glenn, 57, was dressed in a tuxedo on Tuesday as they exchanged vows at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Last night, surrounded by our families, @brianglenntv and I said ‘I do,’” the former Georgia congresswoman wrote on X on Wednesday, She also shared four pictures with her husband as the newly-wedded couple celebrates together.

Here's what Brian Glenn posted

On Monday, Glenn seemed to hint at their forthcoming wedding by posting a picture of himself and Greene sharing a kiss on X, accompanied by the caption, "The clock is ticking."

Online records from Clark County verify that the couple submitted an application for a marriage license last Friday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After approximately three years of dating, the duo got engaged last December. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After approximately three years of dating, the duo got engaged last December. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to The Washington Post, Greene and Glenn were once married but reconnected while both were undergoing divorces in 2022.

Following the submission of the initial petition for divorce, MTG expressed her deep respect for the institution of marriage and commended her husband's abilities as a parent.

"Marriage is a wonderful thing and I'm a firm believer in it," she stated at that time. "Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Candace Owens rips ‘shameful’ Trump over Joe Kent's resignation; MTG warns ‘they are going to…’

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ex-husband?

Marjorie Taylor Greene wed Perry Greene in 1995 during her college years. The couple finalized their divorce in September 2022. They are the parents of three children: Lauren, Derek and Taylor.

Last year, Perry Greene was identified as a man who verbally assaulted a group of Muslim women at a shopping center in Georgia. He later issued an apology.

“I just wanted them to know that I humbly apologize to them because nobody should be treated that way, and that’s not the right way for us to treat anybody with any differences,” Perry Greene stated after attending a prayer event with Muslim leaders. “Hopefully they’ll find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

Muslim women spoke about ‘attack and insult’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A group of Muslim women reported they placed a prayer rug in an unoccupied parking space at the Avalon shopping mall in Alpharetta, Georgia. Their intention was to pray before entering the shopping center to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of Ramadan.

It was at this moment that Perry Greene first approached and directed profanities towards them, as they recounted.

Greene subsequently entered his Tesla Cybertruck and persisted in his verbal assault, prompting the women to begin recording. He repeatedly instructed them to return to their country, despite the fact that all the women were born and raised in Georgia, and claimed they were worshipping a false deity.

“It did feel very long in the moment. Like, it just wouldn’t stop. Attack after attack, insult after insult,” one of the women stated to WANF. “All of it was just out of pure hate and his disgust of us, which I don’t understand.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}