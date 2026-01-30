Luigi Mangione jail break: Who is mark Anderson? 5 things on suspect who tried to free UnitedHealthcare CEO killer
A man identified as Mark Anderson was charged for trying to break Luigi Mangione out of jail, after the latter shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024.
A man identified as Mark Anderson has been charged with trying to break Luigi Mangione out of jail. The 27-year-old is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.
Mangione is currently awaiting trial for Thompson's murder and the judge has set a date of September 8 for the start of jury selection.
Information about Anderson became public when a court affidavit was unsealed on Thursday, as per multiple reports.
Mark Anderson: 5 things to know
- Anderson is from Mankato, Minnesota and is 36 years old, as per the publication.
- He had traveled to New York for a job opportunity that did not work out, and since then had been working in a pizzeria.
- Anderson had approached the Brooklyn detention center, claiming to be an FBI agent. He said 'he was an FBI agent in possession of paperwork 'signed by a Judge' authorizing the release of a specific inmate who was in custody at the MDC,' as per CBS News.
- When Anderson was asked for his credentials, he showed the Minnesota Driver's license and claimed to be in possession of weapons, as per reports. He also ‘displayed and threw at the BOP officers numerous documents’ related to filing claims against the Justice Department the reports added.
- After he was detained, a backpack in his possession revealed Anderson had a ‘large barbeque type fork and a round steel blade’. The affidavit included a photo of the contents of the bag, which was also shared widely online.
Anderson has been charged with impersonating a federal agent and is due to appear in court later on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Mangione is expected in court on Friday, at which time the judge overseeing his federal case may decide whether the death penalty will remain on the table in the event of his conviction.
