Luigi Mangione jail break: Who is mark Anderson? 5 things on suspect who tried to free UnitedHealthcare CEO killer

Information about Anderson became public when a court affidavit was unsealed on Thursday, as per multiple reports.

Mangione is currently awaiting trial for Thompson's murder and the judge has set a date of September 8 for the start of jury selection.

A man identified as Mark Anderson has been charged with trying to break Luigi Mangione out of jail. The 27-year-old is currently in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after he shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024.

Anderson has been charged with impersonating a federal agent and is due to appear in court later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mangione is expected in court on Friday, at which time the judge overseeing his federal case may decide whether the death penalty will remain on the table in the event of his conviction.