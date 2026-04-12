Mark Carney mocks Trump with whiskey joke amid trade tension: 'Anyone had any…

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized that US exports are still experiencing the repercussions of the ongoing boycott of American products, which is associated with President Donald Trump’s trade policies and verbal criticisms directed at the nation during the US leader's second term.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney highlighted the impact of US trade policies on exports during the Liberal Party convention, noting a boycott of American goods(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his address at the Liberal Party convention on Saturday, Carney referenced Trump's tariffs and the increasing skepticism regarding Canada’s relationship with Washington. He commended the “small individual acts of solidarity” demonstrated by Canadians. These acts include choosing domestic travel over American holidays and refraining from purchasing US alcoholic beverages.

“The days of our military sending 70 cents of every dollar to the United States are over,” he told the delegates, as per CTV.

“Anyone had any bourbon recently?” Carney stated, drawing laughter from the Montreal crowd. He then added that Canadians “are rediscovering our country."

Also Read: Eric Swalwell breaks silence on rape allegations with message for wife: 5 things to know

Mark Carney speaks out on US and Canada relationship

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Carney also highlighted the rising trade tensions with Washington, particularly the tariffs implemented during the Trump presidency. He noted that while Trump’s tariffs are generally regarded as the primary immediate risk, the more significant and lasting challenge lies in preserving unity and a collective understanding of the common good. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carney also highlighted the rising trade tensions with Washington, particularly the tariffs implemented during the Trump presidency. He noted that while Trump’s tariffs are generally regarded as the primary immediate risk, the more significant and lasting challenge lies in preserving unity and a collective understanding of the common good. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Stressing the government’s "Buy Canadian" initiative, the Canadian PM stated that this policy would contribute to the fortification of communities across the country and lessen dependence on foreign markets. He further mentioned that Canada intends to double its non-US exports within the next ten years. US and Canada ties {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stressing the government’s "Buy Canadian" initiative, the Canadian PM stated that this policy would contribute to the fortification of communities across the country and lessen dependence on foreign markets. He further mentioned that Canada intends to double its non-US exports within the next ten years. US and Canada ties {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The relationship between US and Canada has deteriorated since Trump's return to the White House last year, mainly because of the elevated tariffs imposed on Canadian imports and his continual labeling of Canada as the U.S.'s "51st state." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The relationship between US and Canada has deteriorated since Trump's return to the White House last year, mainly because of the elevated tariffs imposed on Canadian imports and his continual labeling of Canada as the U.S.'s "51st state." {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As a result, there have been extensive boycotts of American goods in Canada, which Carney alluded to, a situation that industry organizations caution is greatly affecting sales in one of their key markets.

In a statement, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, in a recent report on "Foreign Trade Barriers," said: "Most Canadian provinces have province-run liquor control boards, which are the sole authorized sellers of wine, beer, and spirits in those provinces. Market access barriers imposed by Canadian provincial liquor control boards greatly hamper exports of U.S. wine, beer, and spirits to Canada."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON