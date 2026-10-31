Martha Stewart’s 152-acre New York farm keeps growing; 26 years after purchase, it has 19 pheasants and over 100 chickens

Stewart's pheasant flock has grown fast. In a July 29 post, she wrote that she now has 19 pheasants. Some were adopted; the rest hatched on her farm. The newest addition to the family was three young silver pheasant hens. They were an early birthday present from friends Gregory Goodwin and Kyle Rush.

Stewart bought the farm back in 2000. The Associated Press reported in November of that year that she had completed the purchase of a 153-acre estate in Westchester County, New York . Through the years, it has turned out to be more than just a large country farm. Stewart maintains a stable here, and it is often referred to as a horse farm. There are peafowl as well, and her new pheasant has been seen bowing to two peahens in the enclosure next door. It's a busy home to many different animals.

Most people know Martha Stewart as a TV host, author, or as a home and cooking expert. But on her farm in Bedford, New York, which she bought in 2000, the birds are now the star attractions. The Martha Stewart Blog said in a post on March 9, 2026, that she had 11 pheasants that she took care of. Ten were golden pheasants, and the newest was a young silver pheasant. By July, that number grew to 19. The farm also has over 100 chickens. It's less of a finished project, and more of a place that grows with her.

The three hens joined her male silver pheasant, whom she got back in February. He is growing fast and will grow until he’s about 50 inches long in total, including a tail of up to 30 inches. His markings will change too, and he’ll develop a long, black crest. Stewart adds that silver pheasants are quiet and gentle. They share space with her golden pheasants. She also says pheasants that are well cared for can live 15 to 18 years.

A flock of more than 100 chickens The chicken flock is even bigger. Stewart wrote in her blog that she has more than 100 chickens belonging to different breeds. She writes how much she enjoys keeping chickens because they are beautiful birds and excellent company. In January, she attended the Northeastern Poultry Congress in Springfield, Massachusetts. The event takes place every year and features more than 3,000 birds. Stewart got 13 chickens from there. They are Araucanas, Silkies, Sultans, Crested Polish, Buff Orpingtons, and Rhode Island Reds. New arrivals are first put in a separate enclosure. Later, they are mixed in with the other birds.

Birds with big personalities Each breed brings something different to the farm. Araucana hens lay eggs with light blue shells. White Polish roosters sport dramatic top crests and long legs. The Sultan is a rare, very old ornamental breed once loved by the Turkish rulers. Buff Orpingtons were introduced from England in the 1800s, and Stewart notes they are very popular among US poultry fanciers. She says she always keeps at least several Silkies, which are soft to the touch and friendly. A Rhode Island Red hen can lay 200 to 300 brown eggs per year. The birds together give the farm a variety of colors, sizes, and habits.