Maryland senator challenges Kash Patel to alcohol test after posting own results: ‘Let’s see yours’

Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen publicly challenged FBI Director Kash Patel to complete an alcohol screening test after posting his own results online, following a heated Senate hearing clash between the two.

The confrontation stems from allegations surrounding Patel’s conduct as FBI director.(X/ @ChrisVanHollen, Reuters)

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The confrontation stems from allegations surrounding Patel’s conduct as FBI director, including claims of “erratic” behavior, “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences” detailed in a recent report by The Atlantic. Patel has denied the accusations.

Van Hollen shares his own results

A day after the tense hearing, Van Hollen took to X and revealed he had completed the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test himself, while daring Patel to do the same publicly.

“Yesterday, @FBIDirectorKash told me he'd take the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test if I did. Well, here's mine,” the Maryland senator wrote.

“Given all the lies he told yesterday, I imagine he'll fudge the numbers here, but let's see yours, Director Patel,” he added.

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The test is commonly used to evaluate patterns of alcohol consumption and identify potential alcohol-related problems.

Senate hearing

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing, Van Hollen questioned Patel over the allegations reported by The Atlantic. “When your private actions make it impossible for you to perform your public duties, we have a big problem,” the senator said.

“You cannot perform those public duties if you’re incapacitated,” he continued, while referencing claims that Patel was allegedly once so intoxicated that staff members had to force entry into his residence.

Van Hollen described the allegations as “extremely alarming” and argued that, if true, they would amount to “a gross dereliction of your duty and a betrayal of public trust.”

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Patel repeatedly denied the claims throughout the exchange.

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Patel fires back over El Salvador trip

The hearing became combative when Patel turned the criticism back on Van Hollen, accusing him of misusing taxpayer money during a trip to El Salvador connected to deportee Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

“The only person who was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging rapist was you,” Patel said.

However, The Mirror US noted there are no public records showing Garcia was convicted of gang membership or rape. Garcia has denied allegations linking him to MS-13 and continues fighting his detention through ongoing legal proceedings.

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Van Hollen rejected Patel’s remarks, responding, “The fact that you mentioned that indicates you don’t know what you are talking about.”

Following the hearing, Patel also posted on X, writing “Fact check @ChrisVanHollen,” alongside what appeared to be itemized expense documents related to the senator’s El Salvador visit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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