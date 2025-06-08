Mayor Karen Bass faces renewed arrest calls amid LA riots, 6 months after wildfire backlash: 'She is responsible'

Riots have erupted in Los Angeles following federal immigration enforcement raids that led to the arrest of more than 40 people. On Friday and Saturday, protests escalated as federal agents fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades into crowds opposing the raids. Critics are blaming Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, for Los Angeles riots. (AFP)

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to the city.

A White House press release said: "In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.

“These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California's feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

As the unrest continued, online calls intensified for the arrest of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, with critics blaming her for failing to control the situation.

One person wrote on X, "Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is responsible for the chaos and lawlessness happening now. Its time to play hardball. Arrest Karen Bass."

Another commented, “Anti-ICE rioters attacking DHS Agents in Los Angeles for the 2nd day in a row. It sounds and looks like a war zone because it is. Assaults on Federal Agents is exactly what LA Mayor Karen Bass & Gov. Gavin Newsom want. Arrest Bass. Indict Newsom.”

A third person wrote, “Karen Bass is a criminal and should be arrested. She blocked her local officers from assisting these Federal ICE Officers...she didn't give a crap as to their safety. This is UNACCEPTABLE.”

Bass had addressed the situation in a statement on Friday.

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Bass has faced backlash. In January, she drew criticism and similar arrest calls over her handling of the wildfires that swept through parts of the city.