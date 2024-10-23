McDonald's battles 'one-star review' after letting Trump 'fry' his narrative

Donald Trump’s one-day working visit to McDonald’s earned the food chain outlet sarcastic one-star reviews. Yelp has temporarily disabled the comment section for the food outlet based in Feasterville, Pennsylvania after the former president’s visit on Sunday, October 20. Trump acted as an employee for McDonald’s as he served orders via the drive-thru window to customers. Following Trump's McDonald's visit, Yelp disabled comments due to unusual one-star reviews criticizing the former president's service. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)

Yelp disables McDonald’s comment section

The website which provides crowd-sourced reviews of businesses had to shut off the reviews of the Featerville outlet after it observed an influx of unusual comments. The content of the comments varied in jest and vulgarity with some denouncing the franchise owner for agreeing to host the Trump campaign. Other comments criticised the former president describing his criminal charges, felonies and service skills with mostly giving it a one-star.

Yelp was quick to disable the comment section but not quick enough as 145 reviews were already posted before they used their “unusual activity alert” yesterday. Noorie Malik, vice president of user operations at Yelp told CNBC News, “For Yelp to remain a useful resource to the community, reviews must be based on a genuine, firsthand experience with the business.” She added, “When we see the activity dramatically decrease or stop, our moderators will clean up the page so reviews describing only firsthand consumer experiences are reflected.”

McDonald’s also confirmed that hosting for the Trump campaign by no means meant that the franchise backed the Republicans in the nearing elections. Franchisee Derek Giacomantonio told the media outlet in a statement Monday, “As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community.” He added, “That’s why I accepted former President Trump’s request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald’s.”

Yelp reviews on Trump's service at McDonald's

A user wrote on Yelp, “Fire that smelly old man cursing at the fryer! Employees seemed extremely angry and confused like he didn't even really know where he was. I think I smelled s**t. Fries still pretty good,” along with 2-star review.

A second user wrote, “YELP REVIEW: Tried the McDonald's in Feasterville today. Customer service was a joke. Senile old man got bronzer on my fries, didn't wear gloves. Repeated himself several times, something about Ronald McDonald in the showers at the golf club? Idk. 0 stars. Do not recommend. Plus, of course, LARD o. The fries so they're not vegan.”

A third user wrote, “Free lies with every shake. You just don't want to see who's shaking. I asked for an Arnold Palmer. Old man told me I couldn't handle it.” Another user wrote, “There was some sort of orange goo dripped on our fries. The incoherent old guy working the window was slurring his words and refused to give us our change. He said he already gave it to me, but I could see it sticking out of his pocket.”