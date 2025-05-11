McDonald's in Virginia's Fairfax County bans under-21 customers; Here's why

A McDonald's near Thomas Edison High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, has banned patrons under the age of 21 years old and mandated entry on the basis of ID proof amid safety concerns over rising violence. McDonald's in Fairfax County has installed a sign outlining the new age restriction and a doorbell.(Reuters File Photo )

McDonald's in Fairfax County has installed a sign outlining the new age restriction and a doorbell.

It reads, “Due to repeated incidents of student violence, the location is temporarily closed for dine-in service to anyone under 21 years of age.”

McDonald's customer speaks about juvenile violence incident

One of the latest incidents included a sizable number of youths, some of whom seemed to be from the local high school, transpired on Monday. According to NBC 4 Washington, the group screamed loudly, clashed, and stood on tables.

While dining with her grandchildren, a customer named Stacey told the outlet that she saw young people getting unruly inside the eatery.

“These kids are off the chain,” Stacey stated. “They have no respect, no discipline. And it seems like how they acting, their parents are allowing them to act.”

The restriction is in effect on weekdays. However, parents are still allowed to bring their kids. According to NBC 4, up to four kids can accompany adult chaperones.

Also Read: Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour struggles to sell out despite 75% price drop, tickets going for less than McDonald's meal

Here's what Virginia McDonald's said

Meanwhile, a McDonald's representative said the policy is only a short-term solution.

The representative told NBC 4 that they have improved the security measures at McDonald's Franconia Road in a bid to create a safe environment for both customers and employees. The new policy was created in collaboration with local school officials under the supervision of local law enforcement, the spokesperson said. “This serves as a temporary fix as we work towards a long-term solution for all.”

The owner expressed gratitude to the neighborhood for its support, tolerance, and understanding.

While the dine-in service is limited, customers under the age of 21 can still place orders for pickup outside via mobile app. In addition, minors are allowed inside with an adult.