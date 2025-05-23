McDonald’s rolls out late-night hours this summer, plans to hire up to 375K new employees

McDonald’s is rolling out a major change to its operating hours this summer, extending late-night service at most of its locations—much to the delight of night owls and late-craving customers. As the fast food giant gears up for the busy summer season, it’s also launching a major hiring push, aiming to recruit thousands of new employees to meet increased demand and keep the golden arches glowing well into the night. McDonald's extends late-night hours this summer and launches a hiring spree for 375,000 new positions to meet increased demand. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

McDonald's to be open for late hours this summer

As the summer season is approaching, McDonald’s is planning to stretch its working hours in the US. Late-night cravings may finally be satisfied, as McDonald’s has confirmed extended summer hours for most of its locations, according to USA Today. Many restaurants, including those in airports, will now stay open past midnight, ensuring that a late-night Big Mac is just a drive-thru away.

However, this will exclude outlets in areas where late-night opening hours for food chains and restaurants are prohibited. This includes places like airports and shopping malls, but the outlet will be welcoming customers back during breakfast hours.

Moreover, to celebrate this occasion, it is also offering 1,000 free virtual gift cards on May 24. To win a shot, just post on your Instagram Stories using #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway and tag @GoFooji — that’s it! Your post is your entry into the giveaway, so don’t miss out!

Extended hours will result in more job opportunities

While the extended working hours will be a treat for the customers, it will also require more workers at McDonald’s. Thus, the food chain is hiring up for upto 375,000 new positions this summer across the US. McDonald’s is launching one of its biggest hiring sprees in years as it prepares for a massive expansion. The fast food giant plans to open 50,000 new locations by 2027, fueling a global growth push that will require thousands of new employees to keep up with demand.