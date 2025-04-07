Measles claims life of second unvaccinated child in Texas amid growing outbreak; Here's what officials say

An 8-year-old child in Texas who was recently diagnosed with measles has died amid a growing outbreak in the state. Measles outbreak in US: The child, who wasn’t vaccinated, had been hospitalized and was receiving treatment for complications from measles, according to an emailed statement from UMC Health System in Lubbock, Texas. The child had no known underlying health conditions, UMC said.(AFP)

The Texas Department of State Health Services later confirmed that the child died on Thursday from what doctors described as “measles pulmonary failure.”

It’s the second death linked to measles in the state this year, after the US went a decade without any reported deaths from the highly contagious virus. The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show more than 600 cases across nearly two dozen states.

“This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination,” UMC Health spokesperson Aaron Davis said. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly for those who are unvaccinated.”

This year, 97% of cases involved unvaccinated patients or those whose vaccination was unknown. The measles vaccine, known as the MMR vaccine, is very potent, with one dose 93% effective at preventing infection, according to the CDC.

The US Department of Health and Human Services did not respond to requests for comment. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has openly questioned the safety of vaccines and public health experts have said he’s downplayed the importance of the MMR vaccine in the current measles outbreak.

On Sunday afternoon, Kennedy said that he went to Texas to comfort the family of the 8-year-old who died. “My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief,” he said in a post on X.

He also said he stood ready to work with Texas officials to control the measles outbreak and that “the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

Texas has by far been the hardest hit state. Nearly 500 of the 642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states is in Texas, Kennedy said, offering numbers that differed slightly from the latest CDC count.

“I’ve spoken to Governor Abbott, and I’ve offered HHS’ continued support. At his request, we have redeployed CDC teams to Texas. We will continue to follow Texas’ lead and to offer similar resources to other affected jurisdictions,” he said.