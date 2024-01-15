Meet Madison Marsh, the first active-duty Air Force officer to win Miss America

Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old Air Force pilot hailing from Arkansas, made history by not only becoming the first active-duty officer in the U.S. Air Force to compete but also winning the coveted Miss America crown. A triumph that echoes the incredible achievements of this young and trailblazing leader. Madison Marsh, 22-year-old Air Force pilot from Arkansas wins Miss America crown, making history (X)

The journey to Miss America: From Colorado to the rown

Marsh's journey to Miss America began when she clinched victory at the Miss Colorado contest in May 2023. This triumph paved her way to the national stage, where she gracefully competed against 50 other state beauty pageant winners, securing her spot as the 2024 Miss America. First-runner-up went to Ellie Breaux of Texas, with Cydney Bridges of Indiana, Mallory Hudson of Kentucky, and Caroline Parente of Rhode Island completing the top five.

Who is Madison Marsh: Air Force officer and Harvard student

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in physics, Marsh holds the rank of second lieutenant in the air-service branch. Currently pursuing a master’s in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, she has also contributed to Harvard Medical School, working on the application of artificial intelligence for pancreatic cancer detection.

Madison's connection to pancreatic cancer, with her mother's passing in 2018, led her to establish the Whitney Marsh Foundation. This foundation actively raises funds for research into the treatment and early detection of pancreatic cancer. Marsh shared in an interview with SWNS, “I’m now trying to take the next step and use my studies from the Kennedy School to learn about the inner workings and the difficulties of what policy really looks like.”

Miss America 2024 highlights

The Miss America 2024 beauty pageant, held at the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando, Florida, showcased not only the traditional elements like public speaking and the best-in-evening-gown contest but also embraced recent format changes. One notable addition was the fitness segment.

Marsh, discussing her dual commitment to the military and the pageant world, stated, “For me, it’s great because I need to stay physically fit and in the gym for the military, so it already coincides with pageant training.”