Mega Millions jackpot Virginia winner: Where was the $348 million ticket sold. First details on winner out

A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Northumberland County, Virginia, hit the jackpot in this week's drawing, securing an estimated $348 million, the largest lottery prize ever won in the Commonwealth. The Virginia Lottery confirmed the ticket matched all six numbers and Mega Ball, marking the state’s 10th Mega Millions jackpot since 2002. Mega Millions lottery's winning ticket was sold in Virginia(Unsplash)

Where was the Mega Millions lottery winning ticket sold?

The ticket was purchased at E & C VA, a convenience store located at 14878 Northumberland Highway in Burgess, Northumberland County, a rural area near the Chesapeake Bay.

The store will receive a $50,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, which was bought before the Friday, June 27 drawing, though the exact purchase date is unconfirmed.

First details on the winner

Generally winners of these lotteries are not identified. They have 180 days to claim their prize. The winner can either take the full amount, before taxes, in annual payments over 30 years or take a one-time cash option, which is estimated close to $160 million before taxes.

The Virginia Lottery allows winners to remain anonymous, as the state is one of 11 permitting this for prizes over $10 million.

Where is the Mega Millions lottery played?

The Mega Millions lottery is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and US Virgin Islands.

List of states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.