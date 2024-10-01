Meghan Markle accused of ‘yelling’ at a florist for 30 minutes: Report

New complaints have been emerging about Meghan Markle’s behaviour since a former staff member called her a “dictator." Recently, a source told The Sunday Times that she allegedly yelled at a florist for 30 minutes straight, who later refused to ever work with her again. Meghan Markle faces new complaints about her behaviour, including alleged mistreatment of staff and a florist. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: After Diddy documentary announcement, ‘Quiet on Set’ network confirms Chris Brown domestic violence title

Meghan Markle yells at a florist

An insider revealed to the news outlet, “If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s***. They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige of having her as a client." This is not the first a worker for Markle has reported her mistreatment, as many have come forward and shared their alleged worse experiences with her.

In an earlier report, several staff members who worked for Markle and Prince Harry said the former’s behaviour was frightening. In an exposé by The Hollywood Reporter, a source claimed, “Everyone’s terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice.” The source added, “They’re both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible..”

Another source said, “She belittles people, she doesn't take advice. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears.”

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly faces taunts and poor living conditions in jail as he awaits trial: ‘He’s sleeping on…'

Precedents of Markle’s alleged behaviour

In 2018, Markle was accused of misbehaviour with staff when Buckingham Palace investigated her because she was rude to royal staff aides. To make matters worse, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, recently left his position. Cameron Walker from GB News described him as “the guy who's meant to guide Prince Harry in particular through what has been described as the next phase of his life.”

However, Markle’s team defended her, saying, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.” A spokesperson added, “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” as reported by OK! Magazine.