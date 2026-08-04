Meghan Markle turns 45: Will King Charles, Prince William and Kate wish her? Royal experts reveal

Meghan Markle turned 45 on August 4, but royal watchers are unlikely to see any public birthday messages from the British royal family, according to royal experts.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Australia, April 16, 2026. (Jonathan Brady/Pool PA via AP)

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The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, and experts say that decision means any birthday wishes from the royals would likely remain private rather than appear on official social media channels.

Royal commentator Tom Sykes told Page Six that King Charles III would likely still send Meghan birthday wishes privately, despite the couple’s strained relationship with the royal family. “The king is a scrupulously polite man, and I’m quite certain he would wish to send his daughter-in-law his birthday wishes,” Sykes said.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that if Charles does reach out, it would likely happen quietly and through palace staff.

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{{^usCountry}} “Charles has always had a compassionate streak, and despite everything that’s happened, he has rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind toward Meghan,” Schofield said, adding that a discreet gesture would be consistent with his character. Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to send birthday wishes? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Charles has always had a compassionate streak, and despite everything that’s happened, he has rarely gone out of his way to be overtly unkind toward Meghan,” Schofield said, adding that a discreet gesture would be consistent with his character. Prince William and Kate Middleton unlikely to send birthday wishes? {{/usCountry}}

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However, Schofield said a birthday message from Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is unlikely amid the reported rift between William and his younger brother Prince Harry.

“I don’t think they will be expecting any [birthday wishes] from Prince William and Catherine,” she said. “The relationship simply isn’t there anymore,” Schofield added, claiming that the couple believes Meghan played a role in the breakdown of trust within the family.

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Sykes also said fans should not expect a public tribute from the royal family, as Meghan is no longer a working royal.

“Birthday wishes to a private citizen would be sent privately,” he said, adding that there would be “absolutely no way” for such a message to appear on official social media platforms.

Meghan Markle shares birthday update

While the royal family is expected to keep celebrations private, Meghan shared her own birthday update with fans. She posted a black-and-white photograph of herself swinging from a tree into a pool and wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love! 🎈”

Her lifestyle brand As Ever also marked the occasion, sharing a tribute for its founder.

Meanwhile, Meghan opened up about a personal connection to her childhood while discussing her upcoming documentary Cookie Queens, which she executive produced with Prince Harry through their production company Archewell Productions.

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Also Read: Ex-staffer spills the beans on working for Royal Family, reveals who was ‘horrible’

Speaking to People, Meghan revealed that her daughter Princess Lilibet’s first day of preschool brought back memories of her own Girl Scout years. She said she discovered that one of the mothers she met during school drop-off had been part of the same troop as her.

“It was so sweet and nostalgic,” Meghan told People.

The documentary, directed by Alysa Nahmias, will release in theatres on August 7 and marks Archewell Productions’ first theatrical release.