Ex-staffer spills the beans on working for Royal Family, reveals who was ‘horrible’

A former employee of the British Royal Family held an anonymous question-and-answer session on Reddit, where she spilled the beans on what it is like to serve the monarchy. The woman did not provide her name, but offered proof of her employment with ‘The Firm’ directly to moderators of the ‘Royals Gossip’ subreddit, who confirmed that she was indeed a former employee. FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Andrew speaks with King Charles as they leave Westminster Cathedral (REUTERS)

Working for the Royal Family The ex-employee revealed that she worked for the British Royal Family for four years. Her period of employment ended around three to four years ago. Although she declined to specify her exact job for fear of being identified, the woman said she was in the “food branch”.

“During Covid I was allowed to work temporarily in housekeeping as well which was interesting,” she revealed.

The former employee also said that she interacted primarily with the late Queen Elizabeth II. Her contact with other members of the family was limited but not entirely non-existent. “I met most of them at events or during travels to different locations and most of them were nice besides a few,” she said.

How Royal Family treated staff The former employee revealed that most members of the British Royal Family were nice, barring a few. Queen Elizabeth II was “nice, polite and was always willing to engage in conversation even if it was awkward,” she wrote.

She confirmed that rumours about King Charles being a fussy employer are all true. “All the rumours about his level of demands are true - shoe laces are pressed, clothes are laid out but with his preferences given, my friend had to squeeze the toothpaste for his toothbrushes and run his bath,” she revealed.

King Charles’s wife Camilla she described as “harmless enough” and “Not personable, quite awkward.”

William and Kate were always “polite” and “friendly”, the woman said.

Andrew was “incredibly horrible” However, she had few good things to say about ex-Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his titles after his involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein became common knowledge. (Also read: New woman claims Ex-Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her: ‘Dragged me through hell’)

The woman described Andrew as someone who was rude to his staff and spent most of his time on the sofa, watching TV. Not only was he rude to the staff, Andrew allegedly also said inappropriate things to young housemaids.

“He was incredibly horrible and abusive to staff, which was already a major flag, and there were reports of him saying inappropriate things to young housemaids,” the ex-employee of the British Royal Family wrote on Reddit. “Nothing was ever done about this and usually, if anyone made a complaint it was dealt with by pushing out the complaining staff member.”

Elsewhere in the Q&A session, a Reddit user asked the ex-employee whether reports of Andrew “yelling and screaming” at staff were true. “Yes, pretty much,” she confirmed.

“Is it true Andrew is vile to staff?” another Reddit user asked. The woman answered, “Yes, beyond rude doesn’t even cover it.”