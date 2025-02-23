Melania returns to WH after brief absence as Trump expresses gratitude to First Lady, drops playful hint about next prez

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the White House after a month, making daring and elegant fashion statements at the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception. First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump arrive for the National Governors Association Evening Dinner and Reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

On January 24, she was last seen in California and North Carolina, where she was accompanied by President Donald Trump to inspect the disaster-stricken areas.

Melania has since maintained a low profile, skipping a number of significant occasions, such as the Super Bowl and the Daytona 500, which the President attended.

She recently announced that the White House will reopen for public tours. The visitors can explore the historic 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue starting February 25.

Trump and the First Lady welcomed governors from all over the US at the annual NGA dinner, which brings together state leaders. The First Lady was instrumental in organising and directing the event, which made the White House a warm and sophisticated venue.

Trump lauds Melania

At the occasion, Trump thanked Melania for her support in planning the occasion. “Let me begin by expressing our gratitude to the First Lady of the United States for hosting the dinner,” stated the President, as per CNN.

He continued by praising her diligence and attention to detail in getting ready for the night. Trump said the First Lady put a lot of effort into making things look lovely. “She's very good at that... Thank you for doing such a great job, honey. Really great. Really beautiful.”

The 47th President then spoke about the next president, saying: “Someday, somebody sitting in this room is probably going to be here for four or eight years.”

“We don't know who it is... I have some suspicions, but you never know, right?” he quipped.

Melania's bold appearance at high-profile dinner

Melania deviated from tradition as she donned a sleek black tuxedo instead of a traditional gown at the National Governors Association Dinner Reception.

The sharply fitted jacket and white button-up shirt reinforced her characteristic combination of boldness and grace, creating a polished and dominating look.