Melania Trump compared to THIS royal family member with First Lady bringing ‘different energy’ to second term

Melania Trump's official photographer has compared her to a member of the royal family because of the First Lady's key character trait. The photographer said that Melania has been bringing "a different energy" to her second term in the White House, comparing her to the late Queen Elizabeth II

’I always think she's like the Queen of England’

Regine Mahaux, who has photographed Melania, noted how friendly and respectful the first lady is towards her staff, much like the late Queen was. “She's always been hands-on, but she's more free nowadays to make a statement,” Mahaux said.

"She's a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself,” Mahaux continued. "This time, it feels like a different energy with new people that the President has surrounded himself with.”

Mahaux added, "I always think she's like the Queen of England – she would never whine, I've never seen her complain and when things are wrong, she says what she has to say [but] nothing mean, nothing rude. She's strong [but] always stands behind whatever her husband is happy to do."

Melania’s husband, President Donald Trump, has previously praised the Queen as "fantastic" and "great,” and is known for his appreciation for the royal family.

Mahaux, who took photos for Hello Magazine, further told the publisher, "She's always in the right place. She's always behind her husband. He's in the light; she doesn't need the light. She's a very good number two. It's always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they're happy. She knows how to host; she cares about how we're doing, [asking] if the family is great. If there is a tragedy, she will text me to say, 'Guys, are you safe?'"

The photographer added that another similarity between Melania and the Queen is their amazing sense of humour. Mahaux said, "We laugh a lot; she's very funny. She's also an amazing wife and a great working woman. What really touches me is that in all their houses, they open the doors, you can go anywhere you want, pick up this, pick up that. You're really free."

Melania has often been praised for her style, and made headlines recently for an iconic hat she wore at her husband’s inauguration. Mahaux compared Melania’s hat to the bold-coloured headwear Elizabeth donned during her years as a British monarch.