Melania Trump breaks silence after Jimmy Kimmel's ‘an expectant widow’ dig: ‘Enough is enough’

First Lady Melania Trump harshly condemned ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, labeling him a "coward" after he called her "an expectant widow" just two days prior to Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Melania Trump condemned Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about her, calling him a coward and criticizing ABC for enabling his rhetoric. (AFP)

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“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” Melania Trump, 56, stated in a post on X.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

The First Lady has also accused the Disney-owned network of shielding the host and has urged ABC to intervene and remove him from the air.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she wrote.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

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{{^usCountry}} Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash for mocking Melania Trump {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jimmy Kimmel faces backlash for mocking Melania Trump {{/usCountry}}

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The comedian is encountering significant criticism following the shooting incident at the gala dinner on Saturday, where a Secret Service agent sustained minor injuries after a gunman attempted to breach a checkpoint with the intent to assassinate President Trump and other members of his administration.

Kimmel ridiculed the dinner in advance during his show on Thursday night, delivering a speech in which he remarked: “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Also Read: Who is Norah O’Donnell? Trump slams CBS reporter as ‘horrible person’ for confronting him with Cole Allen's manifesto

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Days later, a gunman discharged his weapon at the annual event in Washington, D.C., and was taken into custody at the location. Attorney General Todd Blanche has stated that investigators suspect the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was aiming at individuals associated with the Trump administration.

In response to the incident, supporters of Trump have criticized Kimmel for his joke regarding Melania, even though it was made days prior.

On X, right-wing political commentator Benny Johnson proposed that ABC, the network broadcasting Kimmel, ought to "issue a full on-air apology" from the host or face the revocation of their broadcasting license.

Larry O’Connor, editor of the conservative platform Townhall, referred to Kimmel as a "broken man" and stated on X, "@disney, you have a problem."

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The controversy follows the removal of Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the air in September of the previous year, due to his contentious comments regarding the killing of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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