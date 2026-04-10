Melania Trump-Epstein row: Why FLOTUS was forced to speak up. Michael Wolff said she is ‘not worried’

First lady Melania Trump appeared for a surprise White House address on Thursday, declaring that she had no ties to Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his crimes. The 55-year-old noted that ‘stories are completely false’, further calling online accusations that she was somehow involved ‘smears about me’. However, this statement only comes after veteran journalist Michael Wolff made a bombshell claim about Epstein being the one to introduce her to President Donald Trump.

US First Lady Melania Trump speaks in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday(Bloomberg)

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"The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation," she said.

Read More: Pam Bondi fired: Epstein survivors say ex-AG ‘failed us,’ urge more transparency; ‘thank you karma’

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success.”

Why Melania Trump issued a statement

Michael Wolff, who countersued the first lady after she threatened a $1 billion lawsuit against him, had spoken about Melania's potential defense back in January this year. In his substack article, the journalist wrote that Melania is ‘not worried’.

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{{^usCountry}} The piece was titled: ‘Melania Trump Probably Isn’t Worried About Me’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The piece was titled: ‘Melania Trump Probably Isn’t Worried About Me’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Wolff added that the first lady ‘does not believe she will have to sit through a deposition conducted by my lawyers and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Wolff added that the first lady ‘does not believe she will have to sit through a deposition conducted by my lawyers and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Her lawyers, to the extent that they discuss anything with her, have undoubtedly assured her of that: It won’t happen, because, well, it can’t happen. (These lawyers would likely be fired if they said otherwise.),” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Her lawyers, to the extent that they discuss anything with her, have undoubtedly assured her of that: It won’t happen, because, well, it can’t happen. (These lawyers would likely be fired if they said otherwise.),” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Wolff added that ‘if it did happen'… ‘No, neither her lawyers, nor White House staff, the first lady and the president themselves can even begin to imagine what that would entail’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Wolff added that ‘if it did happen'… ‘No, neither her lawyers, nor White House staff, the first lady and the president themselves can even begin to imagine what that would entail’. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Warren Buffett says he has not spoken with Bill Gates since Epstein files revelations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Warren Buffett says he has not spoken with Bill Gates since Epstein files revelations {{/usCountry}}

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“The Trumps’ friends from the 1990s; Melania’s fellow models; the modeling agents who hired her and others; Epstein friends and victims—all of these people speaking under oath, forced to describe a world and life that would be incomprehensible, unimaginable, and abhorrent to the American people.”

Trump's Epstein link back in the spotlight

Melania's out-of-the-blue message came just as her husband, President Trump, and his administration had finally appeared successful in moving beyond the Epstein controversy, which had sent shockwaves through the nation's politics for months.

The case had begun to be overshadowed by the war in Iran and other major issues - but the first lady's comments might push it back into the political spotlight.

The first lady said she was not friends with Epstein or Maxwell but was in overlapping social circles in New York and Florida. She described an email reply she sent to Maxwell as "casual correspondence" without elaborating.

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"My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trifle," she said.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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