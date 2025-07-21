Melina Frattolin case update: Father Luciano Frattolin arrested after body of Canadian girl found in Ticonderoga

Luciano Frattolin, the father of 9-year-old Melina Galanis Frattolin, has been arrested following the discovery of the Canadian girl's body in Ticonderoga, New York, on Sunday. According to inmate records, he is currently being held at the Essex County Jail. Luciano Frattolin was arrested after his daughter Melina Galanis Frattolin was found dead in New York.(Facebook/ New York State Police and Gambella Coffee Website)

Timeline of Events

Melina Frattolin was reported missing late Saturday night while the family was visiting the Lake George area in New York. In a statement released Sunday, New York State Police said the investigation began at 9:58 p.m. after Warren County 911 received a call from Luciano Frattolin, reporting his daughter missing and suggesting a possible abduction.

An Amber Alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. However, as the investigation progressed, police noted "inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.”

The child's body was discovered Sunday afternoon in Ticonderoga by New York State Police.

Who is Luciano Frattolin?

Luciano Frattolin is an entrepreneur based in Montreal and the founder of Gambella Coffee, a company named after the Ethiopian region where he was born.

According to his bio on the company's website, Frattolin was raised by an Ethiopian mother and Italian father. He spent his childhood between the coffee fields of Ethiopia and the neoclassical streets of Milan.

The biography highlights his bond with his daughter, describing her as "the light of his life."

“Luciano currently spends as much time as he can in Montreal, Canada, with his beautiful daughter Melina. As the light of his life, she is the inspiration forwell, everything. His pursuits for building a more equitable and just world are deeply guided by his determination that she will not have to endure the same social injustices that he encountered throughout his childhood. Seeing the world through her eyes has also helped Luciano look for creative ways to reinforce and empower Melina to know, feel, and understand her own unique individual beauty and intellect, while also teaching her to celebrate those same virtues inherent in the world’s diversity,” the profile states.

"On a lighter note, Melina has also taught Luciano to let go of his rigid tendencies to keep everything in “perfect order”—his love for Melina’s messy art projects and chaotic ensemble of toys supersedes his love for a meticulously spotless home."