Who is Luciano Frattolin, father of Melina Frattolin? Police issue update in Lake George Amber Alert case

Melina Galanis Frattolin, a 9-year-old girl from Canada, was found dead in Ticonderoga, New York, just hours after an Amber Alert was issued by the Warren County Sheriff's Office in connection with her disappearance. Melina Frattolin was been found dead in Ticonderoga, New York, on Sunday.(Facebook/ New York State Police)

According to a statement released Sunday by the New York State Police, the investigation began after Warren County 911 received a call from Melina's father, Luciano Frattolin, who reported his daughter missing in the area of Exit 22 on I-87 in Lake George.

“On July 19, 2025, at approximately 9:58 p.m., Warren County 911 received a call from a man reporting his 9-year-old daughter missing, with a possible abduction, in the area of Exit 22 of I-87 in Lake George, New York. The child was identified as Melina Frattolin, age 9, and the caller as her father, Luciano Frattolin, age 45, both residents of Canada,” the police statement read.

The Amber Alert was issued around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. However, as the case progressed, law enforcement noted "inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.”

Melina's body was discovered Sunday afternoon in Ticonderoga by New York State Police, with assistance from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office, Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, State Forest Rangers, and K9 and Aviation units.

“At this time, there is no indication that an abduction occurred, and there is no threat to the public,” police said.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Luciano Frattolin is an entrepreneur and owns a coffee company based in Canada. He reportedly lived with his daughter in Montreal.

As of now, no suspects have been identified. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2501 or dial 911.