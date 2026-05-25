Memorial Day 2026 is landing on the earliest date possible for the first time in years. It is bringing people a three-day weekend well before the calendar flips to June. This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 25.

Memorial Day 2026: Is it is federal holiday? Here's what's open and closed in US(Pexel - representational image)

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Unlike many major holidays, most businesses and restaurants are open on Memorial Day.

Is Memorial Day a Federal Holiday?

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, honors men and women who gave their lives while serving in the US military. Memorial Day is an official federal holiday in the United States

What’s open and closed on Memorial Day?

Businesses and services that will not be operating on Memorial Day 2024 include banks, libraries, and other government entities, as well as the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, and Amazon. Costco and Raising Cane’s will also remain closed.

Read More | What is Memorial Day all about? History and significance explained

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{{^usCountry}} The following retailers have confirmed that they will be open for Memorial Day, per KRON 4. However, some locations might have limited hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The following retailers have confirmed that they will be open for Memorial Day, per KRON 4. However, some locations might have limited hours. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Services within them, such as pharmacies, may be closed. You can call ahead or check your location’s hours online before planning to stop by. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Services within them, such as pharmacies, may be closed. You can call ahead or check your location’s hours online before planning to stop by. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Retailers that will be open for Memorial Day: Ace Hardware

Aldi

Best Buy

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Kroger family of stores

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

Homesense

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Target

Trader Joe’s

TJ Maxx

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Retailers that will be open for Memorial Day: Ace Hardware

Aldi

Best Buy

Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

CVS

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Kroger family of stores

Family Dollar

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

Homesense

IKEA

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Petco

PetSmart

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Target

Trader Joe’s

TJ Maxx

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Except Raising Cane’s, most restaurant chains will be open for Memorial Day. Gas stations and convenience stores generally remain open for their usual hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Except Raising Cane’s, most restaurant chains will be open for Memorial Day. Gas stations and convenience stores generally remain open for their usual hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The next major holiday in the United States that could impact store and restaurant hours is July 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next major holiday in the United States that could impact store and restaurant hours is July 4. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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